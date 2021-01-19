SmartTrust® Releases Top 10 Investment Themes for 2021 and Hires Kowalczyk to Cover West Coast Territories

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennion & Walsh has recently hired Kevin Kowalczyk as a Regional Vice President for its proprietary SmartTrust® Unit Investment Trust (UIT) business and released its Top 10 Investment Themes for 2021.

Mr. Kowalczyk joins as a Regional Vice President and external wholesaler for SmartTrust®, covering certain defined areas on the West Coast such as Southern California, Arizona, Las Vegas, Hawaii, Utah, and Idaho. Prior to Hennion & Walsh, Mr. Kowalczyk worked in UIT and ETF wholesaling capacities for firms including First Trust and ProShare Advisors LLC/ProFunds Distributors, LLC. "Kevin is a detail-oriented salesperson with strong wholesaling experience and knowledge of the UIT product," said Dave D'Arcangelo, National Sales Manager. "Kevin is just another example of the depth of experience that we continue to add to our customer-service oriented team here at SmartTrust®," added Matt Wolcott, Senior Vice President.

The Top 10 Investment Themes from SmartTrust® has become a popular piece for investment professionals and individual investors to review each calendar year, and the 2021 version is full of intriguing themes to consider. This year's Top 10 Investment Themes are as follows:

Areas of COVID-19 Leadership Continue through 2021

Expect more Innovative Healthcare Solutions from Biotech

Transformational Technologies for a Transforming Society

More Exponential Growth for E-commerce

Smaller Caps Positioned to Outperform Larger Caps

International Equities Return to Prominence

Sustainable Impact Investing Goes Mainstream

Dividend-Paying Stocks Used for Growth and Income Objectives

Preferreds become a Preferred Source of Income Potential

Demand for Municipal Bonds Remains High

"As effective vaccines and therapeutics are now becoming available, we believe that the overriding macro theme of 2021 will be "The Reopening of the Global Economy," said Kevin Mahn, Chief Investment Officer. "As you can see from our Top 10 Investment Themes, growth and income opportunities do exist for investors in the New Year, but we also contend that the days of heightened bouts of stock market volatility are certainly not behind us," added Mahn.

SmartTrust® also achieved another significant milestone in 2020, surpassing the 500th deposit day of its growing UIT business.

About SmartTrust

SmartTrust® Unit Investment Trusts (UITs), sponsored by Hennion & Walsh, offer diversified income, growth, and total return opportunities through innovative investment strategies. Working with investment professionals throughout the country, the SmartTrust® product lineup has grown significantly since the first SmartTrust UIT® launched in 2003. The platform now includes a wide-array of Trust offerings across areas such as Taxable Income, Tax-Free Income, Taxable Equity & Income, Equity-Oriented, and Thematic. For more information about SmartTrust®, please contact the Internal Support Desk at (888) 505-2872, or visit www.smarttrustuit.com. Hennion & Walsh is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional information on Hennion & Walsh is available at www.hennionandwalsh.com.

SOURCE SmartTrust UITs