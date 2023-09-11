Smartville Debuts the Smartville 360™ Second-Life Battery System at RE+

Nissan North America among first commercial customers to contract for Smartville 360™ BESS

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartville Inc., an EV battery-repurposing innovator, will unveil the Smartville 360™ Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) during the RE+ 2023 conference (booth #16012).

The Smartville 360™ BESS is a fully integrated, turnkey energy storage system. It combines high-quality repurposed automotive lithium-ion battery packs from multiple automotive makes and models that meet Smartville's uncompromising specifications matched with proprietary safety and life-cycle optimization controls. The result is reliable performance and longevity from the most sustainable energy storage solution on the market today.

One of the first in line to capitalize on this new technology is Nissan North America, who recently executed a contract with Smartville to install the Smartville 360™ BESS using second-life Nissan LEAF battery packs at the global automaker's North American headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee.

"Our EV battery repurposing and reuse platform is a key link to a lithium battery circular economy. It can potentially bring multitude of benefits to both transportation and energy storage sectors. We've developed the technologies, industry relationships and systems needed to deliver a sustainable repurposing solution to the U.S. market," said Smartville Co-founder and CEO Antoni Tong.

While American drivers are rapidly switching to electric vehicles, this transition is creating a new opportunity: what to do with the rapidly growing supply of retired EV batteries —most with the majority of their storage capacity still left.

The Smartville 360™ features a configurable building-block design starting at 360 kilowatt-hours of available capacity which can be combined to meet any commercial, industrial and utility-scale application. Smartville has developed industry-leading battery screening, qualification and integration approaches to procure U.S.-sourced, high-quality tier-1 EV batteries to meet demand for the coming year and ensure it can fill its growing customer pipeline.

Among the Smartville 360™ attributes:

RELIABLE - Proprietary battery power interfaces and energy management system ensure system reliability.

Proprietary battery power interfaces and energy management system ensure system reliability. SCALABLE - Building block design allows for stand-alone installation or large-scale deployment, hot-swappable units allow for efficient installation and replacement.

Building block design allows for stand-alone installation or large-scale deployment, hot-swappable units allow for efficient installation and replacement. SAFE - Comprehensive safety monitoring and intelligence with advanced fire detection and climate control.

Comprehensive safety monitoring and intelligence with advanced fire detection and climate control. SUSTAINABLE - Advanced platform for repurposing EV battery packs, providing customers with a sustainable solution with low supply chain risks.

Smartville will officially launch the Smartville 360™ during RE+, North America's largest clean energy industry event, in Las Vegas from Sept. 11 to 14. Visit booth #16012 at RE+2023 to meet the Smartville team and learn more about how the company is transforming the future of energy storage and giving retired EV batteries a long second-life in the circular economy.

About Smartville Inc.

Smartville's mission is to be the world's most sustainable, scalable, and reliable EV battery repurposing company and to revolutionize battery energy storage on a global scale one battery pack at a time. Smartville has multiple projects in its development pipeline, with customers including tier-1 utility companies, automakers and the U.S. Department of Energy for the Smartville 360™. For more information about Smartville, please visit www.smartville.io or follow the company on LinkedIn.

