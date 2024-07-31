Smartville Launches Periscope™

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartville, a start-up in the renewable energy sector, today announced Periscope™, the first useful battery assessment tool, for evaluating the state of health (SoH) and safety of an electric vehicle traction battery. The tool offers a new way for EV owners and EV battery stakeholders to evaluate the battery packs whether in a vehicle or extracted from the vehicle.

Inside look at the Periscope battery assessment tool.

"There are other tools available for evaluating EV batteries; however, many are inadequate to the needs of the industry. Battery cycling is considered the standard for testing batteries; however, this requires fully charging and discharging the battery using an $80,000 battery cycler over the course of 10 or more hours. That's fine for researchers, but what most in the battery circularity industry need is a means for quickly assessing the battery, with a tool that is easy for a basically trained workforce to use and provides sufficient relevant insight into state of health," says Antoni, CEO at Smartville.

Features and benefits of Periscope™ include:

Periscope™ is a self-powered, WiFi-equipped device that can connect to, communicate with, and control the battery management system in order to assess the battery down to the individual cell level. This granularity of assessment allows the user to identify risks and failures, including high-voltage and fire hazards, for safe battery handling.





In less than 5 minutes, the user can test a battery, collect pertinent data, generate a report, and wirelessly upload the data for viewing. Smartville's proprietary data portal, Whole Battery Catalog™ provides easy access for viewing, storing and sharing your battery health reports.





Assessment of a battery provides an opportunity to identify both its current safety and second-life best use, which ranges from re-use in another EV, repurposing for battery energy storage, or recycling of the components and "black mass." The difference in value in those use cases can amount to thousands of dollars in unlocked value -- both from a monetary value and for environmental sustainability.

Businesses shared their positive, hands-on experiences with Smartville's Periscope™. "Periscope is a fantastic tool that's incredibly easy to use. It's user-friendly interface makes it simple to navigate, ensuring you can quickly test and pull comprehensive reports from complete battery packs. The convenience of using Periscope is unmatched, allowing for seamless testing and reporting processes. Additionally, its portability means you can take it anywhere you need, making it perfect for on-the-go diagnostics. The detailed data that Periscope reads provides invaluable insights, helping you make informed decisions with confidence," said Oleg Kushnir, Donut Auto Parts' owner and a Periscope early adopter.

Starting August 1st, Smartville's Periscope™ will be accessible for businesses to purchase on the Smartville website. Affordable pricing ensures that businesses of all sizes can seamlessly integrate Periscope™ into their operations to improve transparency in EV battery sales transactions between sellers and buyers.

Smartville's Periscope is more than a testing device; it's a strategic investment in the success and growth of the businesses that make up the EV battery circularity ecosystem. For more information on the product, visit https://smartville.io/smartville-periscope/ and for further information on how Smartville's Periscope can benefit your business, please contact:

Scott Packard

Business Development Officer

(760)-571-7598

[email protected]

About Smartville:

Smartville, a San Diego company started in 2019, is shaping the electric vehicle battery circularity ecosystem by developing tools for quickly assessing battery best use and providing one of the most efficient opportunities for repurposing in their Smartville 360 battery energy storage systems. Their proprietary Battery Connect™ technology connects to, communicates with, and controls EV batteries through the battery management system, allowing load and voltage balancing for safe second-life use. Smartville is currently entertaining investor interest.

