Smartwatch Market size is set to grow by USD 31,385.89 million from 2022 to 2027. Technological advances in the semiconductor industry to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smartwatch market size is estimated to grow by USD 31,385.89 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.83%. The growth momentum will be progressing during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 42%. The primary factor is the early adoption of advanced technology by the smartwatch manufacturers in the region which makes them a lucrative market for smartwatch manufacturing. Apple, Fitbit, and Garmin are key players present in the region. Furthermore, factors such as the emergence of integrated LTE smartwatches, rising disposable income, and the proliferation of health and fitness features are also driving the growth of the market. The development of wireless network infrastructure further supports this growth in the region and all the factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smartwatch Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Smartwatch Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (integrated and standalone), OS (android wear, apple watch OS, Fitbit OS, and Tizen OS), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The smartwatch market share growth by the integrated segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing penetration of low-cost smartwatches in emerging markets and the entry of some traditional watchmakers. Furthermore, these smartwatches can be connected to other computing devices, such as smartphones to access the smartwatch's smart features. The customers can use the Internet, send, and receive messages, receive social media notifications, and weather forecasts, and listen to music by using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Hence, the integrated segment is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Smartwatch Market – Market Dynamics

Key drivers

Technological advances in the semiconductor industry are a key factor driving the smartwatch market growth.

The development of sleek, small, and efficient smartwatches is increasing due the technological advancement in various components such as SoC and MEMS.

For instance, Samsung uses SiP-PHP technology to reduce chip thickness and incorporate various components.

The integration of features like voice recognition and haptics is being provided with the help of this technology.

Furthermore, these smartwatches are becoming more attractive with their sleek design, compact size, and improved efficiency.

Hence, these technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing number of patent-related activities in the smartwatch space is an emerging trend influencing the smartwatch market.

The patent right prevents any other person or company from making, using, or selling an invention, so they are given a license.

Many vendors in the market are eager to obtain patents which are related to displays, cameras, sensors, and other related technologies.

Furthermore, the patent right gives the vendor a competitive advantage over the other companies.

For example, in June 2021 , Samsung filed a patent for a smartwatch with a rollable display which was a moving unit that controls the display to change the size of the display region.

, Samsung filed a patent for a smartwatch with a rollable display which was a moving unit that controls the display to change the size of the display region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Increasing data security and privacy concerns are major challenges restricting the smartwatch market growth.

The hackers can intercept data without the owner's knowledge with the help of motion sensors which are embedded in the smartwatches.

Data such as personal, health, and financial information are at high risk for data breaches.

In addition, NFC chips embedded in smartwatches are also at risk of hacking customer information for contactless transactions.

Furthermore, the popularity of smartwatches among athletes and the threat of hacking their personal workout and training routines is also a major concern.

Therefore, these security concerns are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Smartwatch Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smartwatch market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smartwatch market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smartwatch market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smartwatch market vendors.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The wearables market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.09% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 73,631.84 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (smartwatches, wireless headphones, smart bands, and others), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The preference for wearable electronic payment devices is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

The swim and multisport watch market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 63.83 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (multisport watches and swim watches), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The technological advances in the semiconductor industry are a key factor driving the growth of the swim and multisport watch market.

Smartwatch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.83% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 31,385.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.54 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., ENOX Production Services GmbH, Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., HK SMARTMV Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Omate Inc., Polar Electro Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Timex Group, Zeblaze Technology Co. Ltd, Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd., and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by OS



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smartwatch market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global smartwatch market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By OS Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By OS Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Integrated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Integrated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Integrated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Integrated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Integrated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Standalone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Standalone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Standalone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Standalone - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Standalone - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by OS

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on OS - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on OS - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by OS

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by OS



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by OS

7.3 Android wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Android wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Android wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Android wear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Android wear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Apple watch OS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Apple watch OS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Apple watch OS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Apple watch OS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Apple watch OS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Fitbit OS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Fitbit OS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Fitbit OS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Fitbit OS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Fitbit OS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Tizen OS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Tizen OS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Tizen OS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Tizen OS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Tizen OS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by OS

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by OS ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by OS ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 119: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Exhibit 124: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 BBK Electronics Corp Ltd

Exhibit 128: BBK Electronics Corp Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 129: BBK Electronics Corp Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: BBK Electronics Corp Ltd - Key offerings

12.6 CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: CASIO Computer Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: CASIO Computer Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: CASIO Computer Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: CASIO Computer Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 ENOX Production Services GmbH

Exhibit 135: ENOX Production Services GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 136: ENOX Production Services GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: ENOX Production Services GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 Fossil Group Inc.

Exhibit 138: Fossil Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Fossil Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Fossil Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Fossil Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Garmin Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Garmin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Garmin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Garmin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Garmin Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 HK SMARTMV Ltd.

Exhibit 146: HK SMARTMV Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: HK SMARTMV Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: HK SMARTMV Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Omate Inc.

Exhibit 161: Omate Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Omate Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Omate Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Polar Electro Oy

Exhibit 164: Polar Electro Oy - Overview



Exhibit 165: Polar Electro Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Polar Electro Oy - Key offerings

12.16 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 ZTE Corp.

Exhibit 171: ZTE Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: ZTE Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: ZTE Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 174: ZTE Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: ZTE Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio