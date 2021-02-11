SMArtX 2021 Virtual Awards Recognizes 16 Top Strategies in a One-Of-A-Kind Livestream Event

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), announced the winners of its inaugural 2021 Virtual Awards Ceremony in a one-of-a-kind celebrity-filled show. The winners were announced on February 10 during a livestream on the company's website.

Winners were chosen in 16 categories from among 725 strategies available on the SMArtX UMA platform based on annual performance data for the period ending December 30, 2020. Strategies were recognized for highest performances, best risk-adjusted returns, and the most amount of assets across various asset classes and investment methodologies.

"We want to congratulate the winners of this year's SMArtX 2021 Virtual Awards," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "We are proud to recognize 16 of our best partner firms who demonstrate asset management excellence and outstanding performance during a tumultuous 2020. Today's ceremony honors both their commitment and dedication to deliver exponential value to financial advisors through dynamic, innovative, and tactical approaches to asset allocation."

The Awards show itself was notable, in many ways reflecting the disruption caused by the pandemic. The entire broadcast was performed virtually, including the hosts, celebrity guests, and manager acceptance speeches. SMArtX emcees Evan Rapoport, CEO and President and COO Jonathan Pincus were joined by actors, athletes, comedians, and entrepreneurs including Paula Abdul, Steve Wozniak, Kevin Pollak, Johnny Damon, and many others to announce the award winners, making for a fun, often hilarious, awards ceremony, thereby distinguishing it from most fintech awards shows.

"We congratulate our winners and thank our Platinum and Gold sponsors who made this inaugural awards program possible," said Jonathan Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "As we move through 2021, we look forward to highlighting these 16 strategies throughout the year and preparing to recognize the next class of top performers in 2022. The SMArtX Virtual Awards reflects our unwavering commitment to stay focused, adapt where necessary, and drive forward as a platform of partners."

The SMArtX 2021 Virtual Awards winners are:

Best Performing Strategy by Market Cap:

Large Cap: Victory NewBridge Large Cap Growth

Mid/SMID Cap: ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth

Small Cap: Shaker Small Cap Growth

Opportunistic/ Multi Cap : Ithaka Concentrated Growth

Best Performing Direct Index:

Overall Index Strategy: IDX Crypto Opportunity Index

Best Performing Alternative Strategies (non-index):

Hedged Strategy: Shaker Long/Short Equity Growth

Best Risk-Adjusted Returns:

Equities: Kingsview Investment Management Blue Chips Elite Portfolio

Fixed Income: Kensington Managed Income

Alternatives: AXS Multi-Strategy Alternatives

Best Individual Strategies:

Fixed Income: Nasdaq DWA Systematic RS Tactical Fixed Income

Balanced: Chapoquoit Dynamic Portfolios-Aggressive

SRI/ESG: Riverbridge Eco Leaders

International: WCM Quality Global Growth

Best Overall Strategies:

Most Popular by Assets: Clark Navigator Fixed Income Total Return

Most Popular by Allocations: Clark Navigator Fixed Income Total Return

Best Performance: Global X Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio

The SMArtX 2021 Virtual Awards was generously supported by several leading investment managers who served as event sponsors:

Platinum Sponsors:

BlackRock

Franklin Templeton

NorthernTrust

Russell Investments

Gold Sponsors:

Hilton Capital Management

Ocean Park Asset Management

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also licenses its proprietary managed accounts technology to replace help firms replace legacy technology and power several investment platforms for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more about SMArtX Advisory Solutions at www.smartxadvisory.com.

