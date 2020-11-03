SMArtX Advisory Solutions Adds More Top Asset Management Names to Managed Accounts Platform as AUM Reaches $8.9 billion

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), expanded the asset managers available on their managed accounts platform with the addition of investing titans Capital Research and Management Company, Dana Investment Advisors, Franklin Advisers, Invesco Advisers, and T. Rowe Price. They are joined by new strategies from existing managers Hilton Capital Management, KKM Financial, Martin Investment Management, Maryland Capital Management, and WBI Investments. These firms will collectively add another 77 strategies to the SMArtX UMA platform bringing the total aggregate to over 720 strategies.

Institutional asset managers continue to dominate the investing landscape as investors look to venerable firms with proven track records during times of uncertainty. Intra-day market volatility highlighted the importance of prompt trade execution and the re-evaluation of current systems during the coronavirus pandemic. This move to modern financial technology solutions has driven SMArtX's significant growth in assets under management, with a 4x AUM increase in 2020 to nearly $9 billion so far.

"The disruptive impact of COVID-19 caused an immediate stress-test to legacy systems that couldn't possibly keep up with SMArtX," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions.

"It's why the SMArtX platform is attracting the best asset managers on the planet. They realize leveraging a playbook that puts the financial advisor at the center of the value chain—backed by real-time technology tools and best execution—is key to their success."

The addition of investment strategies from these distinguished firms further broadens the scope of the investment strategies available on SMArtX. With over 720 strategies encompassing traditional, direct indexing, and alternative strategies, including SMArtX's award winning access to cryptocurrencies, advisors have the flexibility and control to create a fully customizable, diversified, risk-adjusted portfolios. In doing so, SMArtX provides a more agile way of doing business, with real-time trading and a highly efficient investment process that can be deployed at scale across an entire client base.

"Technology provides an expansion opportunity in terms of enterprise growth and the ability to disrupt and drive efficiencies," said Jonathan Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "It's nimble and fast. If advisors have learned anything from COVID, it is the need think both offensively and defensively."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also licenses its proprietary managed accounts technology to replace help firms replace legacy technology and power several investment platforms for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more about SMArtX Advisory Solutions at www.smartxadvisory.com.

