SMArtX Advisory Solutions Adds New Equity Strategies to Their Turnkey Asset Management Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced the addition of six new equity strategies by three firms to their turnkey asset management platform (TAMP). The SMArtX platform now supports over 980 model-traded and manager-traded separate account strategies.

New platform firms Andersen Capital Management, Mastrapasqua Asset Management, and Winthrop Capital Management collectively add large cap, growth, SMID and concentrated equity strategies to the platform. They are delivered through SMArtX's award-winning, cloud-based solution, integrated across seven custodial platforms, and traded directly by SMArtX.

"We are excited to expand our growing platform with these notable firms," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "SMArtX continues to offer access to a wide range of active and static asset allocation strategies within the traditional long-only industry, alternative investments, and direct indexes that give advisors the power of choice and positioning to better service their clients."

The complete list of new strategies includes:

Andersen Capital Management

Weather Mark

Mastrapasqua Asset Management

Large Cap Core Equity



Large Cap Growth



SMID Cap Core Equity

Winthrop Capital Management

Large Cap Blend Equity



Focused Growth Equity

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

"The necessity to become a digital-first organization will further drive demand for institutional products and efficiencies to be integrated directly into existing technology solutions," said Jonathan Pincus, President & COO of SMArtX. "SMArtX builds its own technology for its TAMP and for its clients who seek customized platforms, creating a natural partner to provide these solutions."

Today's announcement comes ahead of The SMArtX 2022 Virtual Awards Program taking place on March 2, 2022, a livestream event recognizing asset management excellence across 11 different categories. For more information, please visit www.smartxadvisory.com

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

