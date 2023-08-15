SMArtX Advisory Solutions Announces Leadership Transition: Jon Pincus Appointed CEO as Evan Rapaport Continues Role on Board of Directors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX Turnkey Asset Management Platform ('TAMP'), today announced that the firm's founder, Evan Rapoport, is stepping down from his role as Chief Executive Officer and handing the reins to the company's current President & COO, Jonathan Pincus. Mr. Rapoport will continue his service on SMArtX's board of directors.

Evan Rapoport founded SMArtX Advisory Solutions in 2017 with a commitment to change the way managed accounts are administered. Under Mr. Rapaport's leadership SMArtX has become widely recognized as an industry leader in the managed accounts technology industry.

Jonathan Pincus, SMArtX's President & COO for the last three years, has been named Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Formerly the Global Head of Investment Operations at Northern Trust Asset Management, Mr. Pincus has worked closely with Evan on a daily basis during his tenure with SMArtX and brings a wealth of experience to execute SMArtX's vision for the future.

David Miles, Founding Partner of ManchesterStory Fund Management and Chair of SMArtX's Board of Directors, stated, "Evan Rapaport is an extraordinary entrepreneur that has truly transformed this industry. The board of directors congratulates him on his great success, and we are grateful for his continued leadership as a director going forward."

"Jon Pincus is the right leader to take SMArtX into its next phase of growth and innovation. His deep understanding of the industry makes him exceptionally well-suited to steer the company through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

"I am humbled by the opportunity to take on the role of CEO at SMArtX Advisory Solutions. Over the years, I have witnessed the passion and dedication of Evan and our team in driving innovation and delivering solutions to our valued clients. I look to build on the foundation that has made SMArtX a leading developer of modern managed accounts technology," said Jonathan Pincus, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "We will continue to bring new advancements into the marketplace that replace legacy technologies and lead the evolution of managed accounts solutions across the industry."

As the company embraces this new chapter, it remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional products and services and fostering enduring partnerships.

"SMArtX is the most important part of my life's work in the financial services industry, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together. I am confident that the company is in capable hands under Jonathan Pincus's leadership, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success as a member of the Board," stated Evan Rapoport.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions
SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning unified managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

