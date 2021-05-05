SMArtX Advisory Solutions Deepens Their UMA Platform with ESG, Global, and Sector-Based Index Strategies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), is pleased to announce the expansion of its UMA Platform with the addition of three new firms and twelve additional strategies in May.

NorthCoast Asset Management, Pearl Impact Capital, and Sustainable Insight Capital Management joined the SMArtX platform in May, while another six strategies were brought on by existing model providers Indxx, Morningstar Indexes, and Sage Advisory Solutions.

One of the key drivers behind new asset growth is the increasing investor demand for environment, social, and governance (ESG) and socially responsible investing (SRI) strategies. Likewise, advisor demand for strategies focused on disruptive innovation continues to increase.

The strategies added in May, specifically Sustainable Insight Capital Management's 'Global Impact' and Pearl Impact Capital's 'Global' and 'International' strategies, all focus on ESG/sustainable opportunities around the globe.

The balance of new strategies also increase the scope of sector specific direct index strategies with Morningstar Indexes' 'Wide Moat Index' and several sector specific strategies from Indxx such as the 'Disruptive Technologies' and 'Junior Robotics & AI' indexes. NorthCoast Asset Management rounds out the new strategies with two tactical growth models.

The vast majority of leading managers choose to align with SMArtX platform for very good reason," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "It's not just about technology anymore; it's about the entire value chain. SMArtX's ability to help advisors reap the benefits a more distinctive and profitable offering supports the firm's ability to win new clients and plan for its future."

SMArtX continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

"The pandemic exposed many cracks in the proverbial foundation, especially for larger enterprises, which helps to explain the rapid acceleration effect at SMArtX over the last 12 months," said Jonathan Pincus, President & COO of SMArtX. "Day after day, we onboard new advisors, enterprises, and asset managers to our platform for one simple reason: The last thing an advisor wants to do is to take a chance with a platform that can't cut it in today's highly reactive markets."

The 12 new strategies added to the SMArtX platform include:

Indxx

o USD Disruptive Technologies Index

o US Junior Robotics & AI Index

o US Junior Cybersecurity Index

Morningstar Indexes

o Wide Moat Index

NorthCoast Asset Management

o Sierpinski Tactical Growth

o CAN SLIM

Pearl Impact Capital

o PIC Global

o PIC International

Sage Advisory

o Multi-Asset Income

o Tax-Aware Multi Asset Income

Sustainable Insight Capital Management

o U.S Equity

o Global Impact

