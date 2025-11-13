SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands Manager Marketplace with 17 New Strategies from Seven Leading Asset Management Firms

Aberdeen Investments and C.J. Lawrence – A Division of Apollon Joins the SMArtX Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, has announced the addition of 17 new strategies from seven leading asset management firms to its Manager Marketplace. SMArtX's continuously growing platform now offers 1,572 strategies from 321 distinguished asset management firms.

Aberdeen Investments and C.J. Lawrence - A Division of Apollon joined the platform with offerings, while existing managers Genter Capital Management, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Parametric Portfolio Associates, Schafer Cullen, and Uniplan Investment Counsel expanded their product lineups with additional strategies. These additions include a diverse range of strategies including equity, fixed income, and responsible investing - spanning tax-efficient municipal bonds, customized core equity portfolios, high-conviction growth and value equities, and income-focused solutions across global and emerging markets.

The full list of new strategies includes:

Aberdeen Investments Short Duration Municipal High Income Short Duration Municipal High Income - State Specific Ultra Short Municipal Income Ultra Short Municipal Income - State Specific

C.J. Lawrence – A Division of Apollon C.J. Lawrence Bulldog Equity

Genter Capital Management Taxable Quality Intermediate

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Growth Advantage

Parametric Portfolio Associates Parametric Custom Core Calvert International Responsible Index Parametric Custom Core Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Parametric Custom Core Calvert U.S. Large Cap Value Responsible Index Parametric Custom Core Global ex-US ADR (MSCI ACWI ex-US) Parametric Custom Core U.S. Broad Cap (Russell 3000) Parametric Custom Core U.S. Small Cap (S&P 600) Parametric U.S. Treasury Ladder 1-12 Months Parametric U.S. Treasury Ladder 1-24 Months

Schafer Cullen Emerging Markets High Dividend Value Equity

Uniplan Investment Counsel High Income Total Return Portfolio (HITR)



Hunter Hager, Head of Asset Manager Solutions at SMArtX, said, "This month we significantly grew our manager marketplace with new investment products. Not only are we expanding our investment offerings with these new products, but we are also giving advisors a dynamic toolkit that helps them scale their practice and deliver truly differentiated value to every client."

For more information, visit SMArtX Manager Profiles to download our latest Manager Profiles to explore the 1,572 strategies offered by our 321 distinguished asset management firms.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning provider of unified managed accounts (UMA) technology, delivering an API-first, cloud-native platform built on a modular, microservices architecture. This flexible design allows firms to configure solutions to meet their unique needs.

Serving institutional asset managers, registered investment advisors (RIAs), financial technology companies, and custodians, SMArtX offers scalable solutions for managed account trading, client account billing, and investment product distribution. SMArtX's technology solutions enhance operational efficiency by automating workflows and simplifying daily client account management.

SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms seeking to build, configure, or modernize their managed accounts infrastructure. Whether deployed as a standalone solution or integrated into an existing system, SMArtX empowers firms with innovative technology to optimize operations and drive growth.

As a trusted partner to RIAs, broker-dealers, asset managers, custodians, and FinTech firms, SMArtX delivers scalable solutions that enhance efficiency and support business success.

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions