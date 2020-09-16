SMArtX Advisory Solutions Wins Wealthie Award in 2020 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management (TAMP) platform, was named the winner of a Wealthie Award in the Technology Providers – Alternative Investment Platform category in the 6th Annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards.

Established in 2014, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards program recognizes outstanding organizations and individuals that support financial success. The program has become an important source for learning more about products and services from the industry's best-in-breed companies. This year's Industry Awards set a near record-breaking number of nominations and companies, receiving 625 submissions from more than 200 companies.

"SMArtX is proud to recognized by WealthManagement.com as a leading technology provider in the industry," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "With client demands changing almost overnight due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our platform proved itself as the ideal solution to meet the challenge head-on. SMArtX satisfies the appetite for a full range of strategies, including traditional and non-traditional asset classes that can short and go all to cash to mitigate downside movements. All this gives our advisors a real, competitive advantage."

SMArtX's award, which comes at a time of increased market volatility due to the pandemic, acknowledges the rapidly increasing demand for diversified strategies among retail investors. SMArtX is the only TAMP to offer access to the IDX Crypto Opportunity Index, an actively traded index with direct exposure to the Grayscale Bitcoin trust as part of its total offering of over 600 strategies. SMArtX compliments its access to traditional strategies with over 75 direct indexes from firms like MSCI, Thomson/Reuters, NASDAQ, and FTSE/Russell, as well as over 30 long/short trading strategies in a real-time model delivery UMA structure. In each case, the investor owns the underlying securities directly in their own brokerage account.

"SMArtX has clearly differentiated itself in a highly competitive market with this award," said Jon Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "One of SMArtX's institutional priorities is to deliver the best advisor platform in the industry albeit one that is agile, scalable, and focuses relentlessly on innovating constantly and capturing strategic value for all stakeholders."

