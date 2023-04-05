SMArtX UMA Platform Surges with the Addition of 54 Strategies

Apr 05, 2023, 05:40 ET
Industry Behemoths Invesco Advisers, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Continue to Add Strategies
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced it has added fifty-four strategies to its UMA platform, one of the largest monthly increases in its strategy roster that features most of the world's leading asset managers. Brown Advisory, Capital Wealth Planning, Renaissance Investment Management, Seizert Capital Partners, Spyglass Capital Management, Syntax, and WestEnd Advisors are new to the SMArtX platform as of April, while existing platform firms Beaumont Capital Management, ClearBridge Investments, Dana Investment Advisors, Invesco Advisors, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc, and ZEGA Financial all added new strategies. The platform now features 1,181 strategies from 290 asset management firms.
The asset management firms that have joined the SMArtX platform have contributed a total of twenty strategies that cover equity exposures and direct indexing themes. These strategies offer access to long-only models and thematic indices that aid in portfolio diversification, enabling Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) to construct portfolios with lower correlation and volatility as compared to the overall market. In addition to this, the existing firms have added another thirty-four investment strategies, comprising tax-aware, domestic equity, global equity, and market-neutral models.
The full list of new strategies includes:
- Brown Advisory
- Large Cap Sustainable Growth
- Large Cap Growth
- Beaumont Capital Management
- Javelin Market Neutral
- Capital Wealth Planning
- Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio
- ClearBridge Investments
- Sustainable Leaders
- Dana Investment Advisors
- Large Cap Equity
- Invesco Advisers
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 10 MM Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 20 MM Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 30 MM Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 40 MM Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 50 MM Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 60 MM Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 70 MM Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 80 MM Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 90 MM Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Equity MM Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Income MM Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Tax Aware 20 MM Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Tax Aware 40 MM Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Tax Aware 60 MM Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Tax Aware 80 MM Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Tax Aware Income MM Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Tax Aware Income Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Tax Aware 10 Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Tax Aware 20 Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Tax Aware 30 Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Tax Aware 40 Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Tax Aware 50 Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Tax Aware 60 Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Tax Aware 70 Portfolio
- Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Tax Aware 80 Portfolio
- J.P. Morgan Asset Management
- U.S. Value
- Seizert Capital Partners
- Small Cap Value
- Spyglass Capital Management
- Growth
- Syntax
- Battery and Energy Storage Index
- Bio Revolution Index
- Cyber Security Index
- Defensive Index
- Digital Health Index
- Infrastructure Index
- Real Asset Ecosystem Index
- T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.
- Conservative Income - Investor Class
- Moderate Income - Investor Class
- Conservative Income - I Class
- Moderate Income - I Class
- Renaissance Investment Management
- Large Cap Growth
- International Small Cap Growth
- Small Cap Growth
- WestEnd Advisors
- Global Balanced
- Global Conservative
- Global Equity
- U.S. Sector
- Multi-Asset
- ZEGA Financial
- Concentrated Stock Management
"We are honored to showcase a distinguished roster of asset management firms on our platform," remarked Evan Rapoport, the Founder and CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "The swift influx of strategies onto our platform is indicative of the increasing demand from our clients for unified managed accounts and the streamlined processes they offer."
SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.
"SMArtX has observed a notable surge in the need for a managed account solution that seamlessly integrates with existing technology infrastructures, while delivering outcomes that align with the elevated standards of the contemporary clientele," stated Jonathan Pincus, the President and COO of SMArtX.
About SMArtX Advisory Solutions
SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning unified managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com
SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions
Share this article