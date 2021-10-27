Smarty Pear Launches First-Ever App-Connected Self-Cleaning Litter Box with Alexa and Google Voice Controls

The WiFi and Bluetooth-connected self-cleaning litter box offers a full suite of advanced features that help cat parents keep their cat's Loo constantly clean and monitor their feline friend's health. The Leo's Loo Too app enables cat parents to monitor and control their Loo from anywhere in the world by providing remote access to system settings and detailed activity reports, which track how often kitty visits, her weight trends over time, and more.

Leo's Loo Too also introduces exciting new health and safety features, like the only UV Sterilization and Triple Safety Protection available on the market. The UV Sterilization feature uses UV rays to kill 99% of bacteria, viruses and parasites in the waste drawer which helps keep kitty healthy and improve odor control. The Triple Safety Protection system keeps kitty safe using a combination of radar, weight sensors and anti-pinch sensors to detect when a cat is in or near the Loo and pause moving parts until kitty is clear.

With Leo's Loo Too there's no need to find an inconspicuous spot in the house to hide the litter box as it's designed with a modern and compact aesthetic that's available in four color options: Leo's Gray, Pretty Pink, Baby Blue, and Avocado Green. Plus, Leo's Loo Too is touted as one of the quietest self-cleaning litter boxes on the market. It cleans in just a little over a minute with absolutely no spill during the cycling (cleaning) process eliminating the need to send Roomba over after each cleaning.

"We had a clear and ambitious goal when we designed Leo's Loo Too: To create a self-cleaning litter box that stands out from all the others with the very best user experience, most innovative technology and a design worthy of magazine covers," commented Christopher Madeiras, founder and CEO of Smarty Pear. "I'm proud to say we did that in spades with Leo's Loo Too."

Leo's Loo Too will retail for $599 USD, but is available immediately in a pre-order bundle for just $549. The pre-order bundle, which has a retail value of $665, includes a Leo's Loo Litter Mat , a box of 25 Leo's Loo Drawstring Waste Liner Bags and three Smarty Pear Plushies. Only a limited number are available for pre-order.

Payment plans starting at just $50/mon are also available for customers. Each Leo's Loo Too comes with 10 bags, filters and is pre-assembled. Set-up time takes less than 15 minutes, including syncing with the Leo's Loo app.

To give the cat lover in your life the gift of ultimate pet technology, visit www.smartypear.com . Media may arrange an interview with company management by emailing [email protected] or calling (772)633-8337.

About Smarty Pear

Smarty Pear ( www.smartypear.com ) is dedicated to improving life for pets, and pet parents, through innovative smart pet toys and accessories. Based in Palo Alto, California, Smarty Pear's team of innovators and pet lovers is actively expanding its product portfolio with new smart pet products that will launch in 2021 and 2022. To learn more about Smarty Pear, visit www.smartypear.com/aboutus

