Smarty Social Media Receives The Startup Weekly's 2021 Marketing & Advertising Companies to Watch Award

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarty Social Media, a social media marketing agency based in Orange County, Calif., was recently recognized by The Startup Weekly as one of the 2021 Marketing & Advertising Companies to Watch. The Startup Weekly presented the Marketing & Advertising Companies to Watch award to businesses that showcased strong growth and excellence in 2020.

Smarty Social is a social-first healthcare marketing agency that prides itself on finding solutions that drive growth and disruption for its clients. Inspired by innovations in the health and wellness space that can improve and even save lives, Smarty uses the power of social media to reach and educate people wherever they are in their journey, connects them to their clients' products and services and mobilizes them to action.

This year's awards attracted a record number of applications across company stages in the United States. The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of top executives, founders, investors, and industry experts. The companies were evaluated based on growth, strength of the product or service, impact on the industry, and commitment to customer success.

"I am particularly proud to be recognized for our work in 2020, a year in which we had to be creative, resilient and constantly pivot to overcome the challenges presented to our clients and our agency amid the pandemic," said Jami Eidsvold, Founder and CEO, Smarty Social Media. "Our clients trusted us to guide them through and as a result we strengthened our relationships and positioned ourselves for new growth."

"This year's award recipients represent the very best of entrepreneurial excellence in the United States. The judging panel was thoroughly impressed by the accomplishments of all awardees," said Peter Justin, Managing Editor of The Startup Weekly.

Smarty Social Media is a full-service social media marketing agency based in Southern California with a specialization in healthcare and wellness. Founded in 2013, Smarty is dedicated to helping companies of all shapes and sizes leverage social media to drive consumer and customer demand. Services include social media strategy, paid media, influencer marketing, content development and social customer care, along with Smarty's proprietary Social Academy training program. From well-established healthcare companies to medical device start-ups looking to disrupt their space, the Smarty team has expertise in the management of social advertising within these highly regulated industries. Smarty is dedicated to delivering smart social media marketing solutions that are custom-built, executed flawlessly and designed to deliver measurable results against client business goals. Visit www.smartysm.com for information.

The Startup Weekly is a leading independent source of news, insights, interviews, and awards for business builders across all sectors of the economy. The company's media contributors include founders, business executives, investors, and other thought leaders. The Startup Weekly is committed to establishing a community for those pursuing entrepreneurial excellence.

