SmartyPants® Expands Its "For" Functional Line With New Healthy‡ Sleep* Formulas To Help You Sleep Tight & Wake Up Bright

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 1 in 3 adults do not get enough sleep.1 Lack of sleep does more than make you feel grumpy and groggy the next morning — it can lead to a number of long-term health problems, including weight gain2, memory loss3, and a weakened immune system4. SmartyPants®️ Vitamins is expanding its innovative functional supplement portfolio with the launch of its new "SmartyPants®️ For" functionals line to include Healthy‡ Sleep* and Healthy‡ Kids Sleep*. These new, cutting edge formulas use clinically-tested premium ingredients that are focused on supporting relaxation before bedtime.*

SmartyPants®️ Healthy‡ Sleep* adult formula combines a robust blend of premium nutrients like non-habit-forming melatonin, L-Theanine, probiotics, B6, C, D3, and Zinc to help you fall asleep faster, sleep longer and support your immune system while you recharge in your sleep.*

The melatonin-free SmartyPants®️ Healthy‡ Kids Sleep* formula uses an herbal & nutrient blend, which includes clinically-tested ingredients to support calmness and relaxation before bedtime.* These agar-based gummies are built with L-Theanine, saffron extract, magnesium, chamomile flower, and lemon balm extract.

"Research proves that quality sleep plays an important role in whole-body health," said Courtney Nichols-Gould, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of SmartyPants®️ Vitamins. "That's why we continued to take a comprehensive approach when designing our Healthy‡ Sleep formula. Because sleep quality, immune function, and gut health are all interconnected, we ensure our supplements are formulated to support all three.*"

As part of its commitment to consumers' health, SmartyPants®️ bases its formulas on the daily recommended intakes of nutrients as advised by the latest scientific research, its scientific advisory board, and the most up-to-date recommendations by the Food and Nutrition Board of the Health and Medicine Division of the National Academies of Sciences (formerly the Institute of Medicine). This commitment to ever-evolving nutritional science and the latest innovations can be seen across SmartyPants®️' products, through its continued product advancements, commitment to premium quality, and social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, including sourcing sustainable ingredients and lowering their reliance on virgin plastics in packaging. SmartyPants®️ Healthy‡ Sleep* formulas were also designed to work hand-in-hand with your daily multivitamin to provide complementing, all-around health.

Both Healthy‡ Sleep* for adults and Healthy‡ Kids Sleep formulas are vegetarian, GMO-free, gelatin-free, and free of synthetic colors, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, and the eight major food allergens. Known for being a purpose-led brand, SmartyPants®️ uses bottles that are made from 100% PCR (post-consumer recycled material), with the belief that there is no healthy you without a healthy planet.

SmartyPants®️ Sleep line is available now on Amazon and in the vitamin aisle of select retailers nationwide, with an MSRP of $22.95 for Healthy‡ Sleep and $19.95 for Healthy‡ Kids Sleep. For more info, visit SmartypantsVitamins.com or connect with their social channels at @SmartyPants on Instagram and Facebook, or @SmartyHealth on Twitter.

More about SmartyPants®️:

SmartyPants®️ is one of the leading purpose-led supplement brands in preventative health for families around the world. Since 2011, it has led the supplement industry in designing and manufacturing comprehensive, multifunctional supplements in a variety of easy-to-take formats for the whole family. Scientifically-formulated, made with premium, responsibly-sourced ingredients and delightful to take, its products are made in North America with globally sourced ingredients, are free of any synthetic colors, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, or artificial preservatives, and are third-party lab tested. In partnership with Vitamin Angels, SmartyPants®️ Vitamins has reached over 15.4 million mothers and children worldwide with nutrient grants, with a goal of reaching 100 million by 2025. SmartyPants®️ Vitamins can be found in more than 30,000 stores across the country including the world's leading specialty, club and online retailers including: Amazon, Costco, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Walgreens, and many more. For more information, please visit https://www.smartypantsvitamins.com/.

