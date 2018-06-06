SmartyPants Vitamins Launches First Comprehensive, Multifunctional Organic Gummy Vitamin to Make Healthier Living Easier for the Whole Family

SmartyPants Organics fulfills a growing consumer demand for a premium multifunctional supplement in gummy format that includes probiotics and is both certified organic and vegetarian. Like the other products in SmartyPants Vitamins' portfolio, the Organics line uses the latest science and best ingredients to fill in people's nutritional gaps and give them the peace of mind that comes with knowing they're taking a smarter approach to living healthier.

The Organics line also debuts a new look for the brand, featuring a square bottle and matte label that calls attention to the "superstar" ingredients in the formulas. Most importantly, these bottles are made from 80 percent post-recycled material instead of relying on virgin plastic. Like the brand's original packaging, this eco-friendly bottle is also opaque to protect and lengthen the shelf-life of the premium ingredients inside.

"At SmartyPants, we're constantly evolving our formulas to be even better, so when consumers said they wanted a full-service, organic and vegetarian supplement option, we listened," said Courtney Nichols Gould, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of SmartyPants Vitamins. "Innovation has been at the core of SmartyPants Vitamins since the company's founding in 2011. The launch of the Organics line and new bottle design are a natural evolution for the brand and reflect our unwavering commitment to getting better every day for our customers and for the planet we all live on."

SmartyPants Organics use high-quality ingredients selected for their ease of absorption in a delicious format ideal for everyday. The product line is available in Prenatal, Toddler, Kids, Men's, and Women's. It includes probiotics to support normal digestion, vegetarian omega-3 from flaxseed oil, vitamin D as D3 to support bone health, B-vitamins to support energy, and zinc to support healthy immune function. The entire line is gluten-free, certified non-GMO, third-party tested and made without any synthetic colors, artificial flavors, or artificial sweeteners.

The SmartyPants Organics line is available now at SmartyPantsVitamins.com, Amazon, Sprouts, and other retailers, and on shelves in Whole Foods starting in July.

Like all products in the SmartyPants Vitamins portfolio, for every bottle sold, SmartyPants Vitamins gives life-saving nutrients to mothers and children all over the world, in partnership with Vitamin Angels.

For more information, visit https://smartypantsvitamins.com and follow @SmartyPants on Instagram and Facebook, and @SmartyHealth on Twitter.

About SmartyPants Vitamins

SmartyPants Vitamins offers a smarter, science-based approach to supplements, delivering a comprehensive blend of "superstar" ingredients in each serving to help everyone from toddlers to seniors live a healthier life without sacrificing taste or deliciousness. SmartyPants is committed to true innovation, transparency and using the best nutrients to support our collective well-being. The extensive line of daily multifunctional supplements in SmartyPants' portfolio is non-GMO, third-party lab tested and free of synthetic colors, artificial flavors, sweeteners and preservatives. SmartyPants is committed to bringing more health to more people every day, and through its partnership with Vitamin Angels has made more than six million life-saving nutrient grants to mothers and children all over the world since its first bottle sold.

