Smarty's January 2026 Release Adds Parcel Boundaries, Provisional Addresses, and Smarter International Geocoding

OREM, Utah, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarty®, an expert in address data intelligence, today announced a three-part release designed to help organizations turn messy, fast-changing location data into operational confidence. The January 2026 bundle: 1) Introduces a brand-new parcel dataset 2) Expands provisional address programs into core U.S. products, and 3) Upgrades Smarty's International Geocoding engine—giving organizations more precision and more usable signals for automation at scale.

"Address data is never 'done.' Neither is Smarty," said Brent Francom, Director of Product Management at Smarty. "This release is about raising the bar for address data across the board with more addresses validated, more precision in location context, and more signals for teams who are building automated workflows at scale."

January 2026 release highlights

New product: US Parcel Boundary Data

US Parcel Boundary Data is a standardized dataset that delivers precise parcel geometry at the county, state, and national levels. Available for download in a variety of modern formats, it also includes 110+ parcel attributes, including parcel number, acreage, and zoning description.

US Parcel Boundary Data also includes SmartyKey®, a persistent, unique identifier that allows customers to tie parcels to validated addresses and blend records across Smarty's tools and third-party data sources.

"Parcel data is one of those 'sounds simple, turns into a project' problems," said Kent Gividen, Software Engineering Manager at Smarty. "It can be a nightmare to collect and maintain data across different sources and formats. US Parcel Boundary Data delivers normalized, up-to-date parcel boundaries that anyone can plug directly into GIS and analytics workflows."

Provisional addresses now available for US Address Verification and US Autocomplete

Provisional addresses are now available for US Address Verification and US Autocomplete. Provisional addresses help customers handle legitimate addresses—often new builds—that haven't yet been fully incorporated into authoritative datasets.

This feature requires no additional client-side integration changes. Customers can submit provisional addresses for approval to [email protected]

Upgraded International Geocoding:

A new flag for International Geocoding, called " geocode-classification ," will now categorize each returned geocode. Available for 250 countries and territories, the flag indicates interpolated, multiple-point averages, and single-point geocodes.

Additionally, a new precision level, " PostalCode ," has been added to the geocode-precision field for geocodes in Canada and the UK. It provides a more precise area than the "Locality" (city) geocode, but is broader than a thoroughfare (street) geocode.

To learn more in Smarty's International Geocoding documentation.

Availability and next steps

US Parcel Boundary Data, Provisional Addresses for US Address Verification and US Address Autocomplete, and the latest International Geocoding upgrades are available now for eligible plans and customers. Implementation help is available via Smarty's support and customer success teams .

About Smarty

Smarty is a global address data intelligence company specializing in address validation, autocomplete, data enrichment, and geocoding for 250 countries and territories. Our tools help organizations reduce costs, improve customer experience, and make better business decisions with precise location data.

Learn more at www.smarty.com

Media Contact:

Ben Roden

801-877-5778

[email protected]

