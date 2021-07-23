SmartZone v6.1 Adds Over 60 New OCR Languages and Full-Page OCR Functionality

TAMPA, Fla., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accusoft announced the latest update to SmartZone, its versatile data capture SDK for forms processing. The version 6.1 update expands the integration's already robust language support for Optical Character Recognition (OCR) by adding 65 new languages, with a special emphasis on Central European, Cyrillic, Baltic, and Asian language groups.

"We have a strong customer base in North America with SmartZone, but we've received multiple customer requests to expand support to a global range of languages," said Irina Tabac, Product Manager for Forms and Cloud APIs at Accusoft. "This update will help developers serve their international customers better and offer OCR support for new customers around the world."

Newly supported languages include:

Turkish

Malay

Russian

Polish

Greek

Chinese

Korean

Japanese

Thai

Vietnamese

And over 50 more...

SmartZone v6.1 also expands the SDK's OCR capabilities to include full page recognition for forms processing. Now developers can give their forms processing applications the ability to capture data using targeted zonal recognition or by extracting text from the entire page.

Available as an individual SDK or as part of the FormSuite Collection, SmartZone's data capture technology eliminates the need for manual data entry in forms workflows. To learn more about Accusoft's SmartZone OCR/ICR SDK or download a trial for a first-hand look, please visit our website .

About Accusoft:

Founded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in content processing, conversion, and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve their most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including OnTask, PrizmDoc™ Viewer, and ImageGear, are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version release, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at www.accusoft.com .

