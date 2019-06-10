Smash, Roar, Smash! ZURU Goes Back To The Land Before Time With SMASHERS™ SERIES 3 DINO

With over 100 different dino SMASHERS to collect in a variety of one pack, three pack and eight packs, the ZURU SMASHERS™ SERIES 3 DINO range also extends the prehistoric-fun with the Smash Rex Playset and Epic Dino Egg.

Fully equipped with funny SFX and exclusive characters inside, the Smash Rex Playset features a big dino that bites and smashes eggs with the lift of his tail, then poops out Dino Smashers! Kids will love that they can rebuild and remash, over and over!

The Epic Dino Egg, standing at nearly a foot tall and includes over 25 different surprises inside! Offering a continued level of play beyond 'smash' and collect, a scratch n' reveal map encourages kids to discover clues to find the fossils inside! At the end of the excavation, kids piece together the dino fossils to find one of three exclusive smash-o-saur dinos. The Epic Dino Egg also includes various compounds such as ice age putty, dino dirt sand, ooze slime, fossil rock and fizzy bath bombs as well as six Smash Eggs & a Rebuilder for more fun!

The innovative element to the brand is that each SMASHERS character is housed inside an iconic SMASHBALL. Kids can only discover which ones they've collected by smashing the SMASHBALL open. Once unboxed, children can throw, collect and trade SMASHERS – as each one has its own Smash Point Value™ allowing for extended play.

Since the first series launched in December 2017, ZURU SMASHERS is one of the fastest growing new toy brands and global figures confirm that over 25 million Smashballs have been smashed. There are also thousands of unboxing videos on YouTube amassing over 80 million views.

ZURU SMASHERS SERIES 3 DINO arrives in stores late June and will be supported by a 360-degree marketing campaign including TV advertising and sponsorship, digital and social amplification, new content created for owned brand channels, plus a robust PR drive.

About ZURU

ZURU is a disruptive and award-winning company that designs, manufactures and markets innovative toys and consumer products. Inspired by kids and imaginative play, ZURU is one of the fastest growing toy companies in the world and is known for their agility, creativity and new-age manufacturing techniques. The company that started in New Zealand and is now headquartered in Hong Kong, now directly or indirectly employs more than 5,000 staff across 10 countries and distributes to most major retailers in over 120 countries. ZURU has delighted millions of families all over the world with brands such as Bunch O Balloons™, X-Shot™, Rainbocorns™, Robo Alive™, Smashers™, 5 Surprise™, Pets Alive™ and Metal Machines™ as well as through partnerships with entertainment properties, including Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Studios and DreamWorks. With a strong commitment to the community, ZURU supports Captivating International, local China orphanages and also student development programs in Asia and in New Zealand. ZURU will continue to pave new ways for kids to play and focuses on reimagining what this looks like everyday..

For more info, visit www.zuru.com, and follow on Facebook @ZURUToys, Twitter @ZURUToys and Instagram @ZURU.toys.

SOURCE ZURU

Related Links

https://zuru.com

