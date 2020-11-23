Smashbox Cosmetics, Julissa Prado, & Patty Delgado Partner To Celebrate The Power In All Women

Smashbox Studios was built on the idea that creativity, collaboration and community could come together in Los Angeles. Over the years, the Studio has been a hub of innovation and creative energy, from hosting LA Fashion Week to being home to some of the most renowned cover shoots in the world. That spark is now being reignited and reconceptualized through Smashbox Cosmetics.

Earlier this year, the brand launched the Smashbox Spotlight Program, a platform that allows Smashbox to share the "spotlight" with LA-based founders, creators and makers who inspire them. As 2020 draws to a close, Smashbox is turning intention into action with a platform built to spotlight the Latinx community in Los Angeles and across the U.S.



The Latinx community, fueled by an inherent entrepreneurial spirit, have been leading the charge in new business development. Hispanic-owned businesses rose at a 40% growth rate from 2012 – 2018 (more than 2x the national average), despite the fact that the Latinx community has faced a funding ceiling that hinders entrepreneurship in the U.S. It was this spirit that inspired the Smashbox North America team, led by Kimberly Villatoro, to leverage their resources to create change. Personally and professionally, Villatoro felt moved to gather resources and create a game-changing program.



Today, Smashbox reveals Jefacon, a multifaceted collaboration platform that empowers women to recognize their inner boss. Inspired by "jefa", the Spanish word for "boss," Smashbox Jefacon celebrates the immense power of all women and honors the numerous interpretations of the jefa mindset.

"Smashbox embodies the hustle. As one of Los Angeles' original indie beauty brands, we know what it takes to build something from nothing. So do our two incredible collaborators, Patty and Julissa," says Villatoro. "Together we will use our voice and amplification power to inspire and empower the women who define history, beauty and evolution."

With a clear vision, the Smashbox team set out to find partners who embody the hustle. Villatoro and fellow Latina powerhouse colleague Courtney Childress (Smashbox Executive Director, Global Product Marketing) zoned in on Delgado and Prado after discovering they had both been following their entrepreneurial journeys.

Inspired by their tenacity, grit and incredible business savvy, Smashbox connected with the two founders in 2019 to build their collaboration concept. Since then, Delgado and Prado have both seen their businesses flourish (Delgado was featured on Forbes' "30 under 30" list earlier this year and Prado's brand Rizos Curls secured a distribution partnership with Target).

JULISSA PRADO PATTY DELGADO CEO & Founder of Rizos Curls Founder & Designer of Hija de tu Madre



"Smashbox's values and mindset really aligned with my own - it's about putting community and culture first. They are willing to take so much time, energy, and effort to collaborate on an event to help empower women, and to push forward the future entrepreneurs and leaders of our generation. Seeing a mainstream brand not only appreciate Latinas, but put their money where their mouth is, has been beautiful." "When Smashbox approached me to do this collaboration, I couldn't say no. I'm obsessed with the brand. It's definitely one of the first makeup brands that I ever bought as a teenager. So it has a very special place in my heart. I love working with brands and people that are so mission driven, folks that have so many values. And I really loved that about the Smashbox team."

The cornerstone of the collaboration: two beauty boxes ($98 ea.), curated by Delgado and Prado, that embody the Jefa hustle. The beauty boxes are meant to act as "toolkits" providing consumers with everything they need to feel like their most boss self. In addition to a hand-selected assortment of Smashbox products, the kits contain empowering tools: from a personalized "letter to your future self" to mirror decals that embrace all of your jefa moods, a co-designed tote and ticket to the December 5th Jefacon virtual event.

SMASHBOX X HIJA DE TU MADRE BEAUTY BOX | NOVEMBER 24, 2020

Inspired by Patty's jefa mood: Muy Bossy. Exclusively available at HijaDeTuMadre.com and Smashbox.com, the kit will include Patty's favorite Smashbox items to create her versatile bossy bold look.



Smashbox x Hija de tu Madre Makeup Kit will include: ($98 retail, $190+ value)



Always On Liquid Lipstick in Bang Bang

LA Lights Blendable Lip & Cheek Color in the shade Silverlake Sunset

Full Exposure Mascara

The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer (Travel Size)

"Hello, My Name is La Jefa" Tote Bag

Limited Edition Hija de tu Madre Sticker Sheet & Jefa Mirror Decals

Virtual ticket to Smashbox Jefacon on 12/5

SMASHBOX X RIZOS CURLS BEAUTY BOX | NOVEMBER 24, 2020

Inspired by Julissa's ultimate jefa mood: Glow Getter. Available at RizosCurls.com and Smashbox.com, the kit will include Julissa's favorite Smashbox items to create her signature bronze, dewy, glow-getter look.



Smashbox x Rizos Curls Makeup Kit will include: ($98 retail, $200 value)

Photo Finish Vitamin Glow Primer

Halo Glow Highlighter Duo in Golden Bronze

Cali Contour Palette in Light/Medium

Gloss Angeles Lip Gloss in Michelada

"Hello, My Name is La Jefa" Tote Bag

Limited Edition Jefa Inspiration Guide

$10 Rizos Curls Gift Card

Virtual Ticket to Smashbox Jefacon on 12/5

SMASHBOX JEFACON | DECEMBER 5, 2020

On December 5, from 10am – 5:30pm PST the first ever Smashbox Jefacon will take place on www.smashboxjefacon.com: a one-day virtual celebration and empowerment summit led by Smashbox and co-hosted by Delgado & Prado.

Much more than a day of inspiration, Smashbox Jefacon is a commitment to build a long-term platform with purpose and lasting impact on the communities the brand aims to serve.

When the platform was concepted in 2019, Smashbox Jefacon was meant to be a live event hosted at Smashbox Studios. Smashbox, Delgado & Prado pivoted their vision to a virtual live stream earlier this year, reflecting the new way of community-building in the wake of COVID-19.

The troubling impact COVID continues to have on women, particularly women of color, spurred the team to push their mission further.

The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged women, particularly single mothers and working mothers. Approximately 60% of the jobs eliminated in the first wave of pandemic-induced layoffs were held by women (source: Dept. of Labor)

Women of color, especially Latinas and Black women, have the added burden of racial injustices and disproportionately higher cases of COVID-19.

College students and recent graduates are entering the worst job market since the great depression; many without proper training for what entirely virtual work will mean (source: CNN).

"Although the format has changed, Smashbox Jefacon's purpose and reason for being hasn't," says Smashbox Director of NA Consumer Engagement Samantha Citro Alexander. "In fact, it may be more important now than ever before to provide a place where people can come together to turn inspiration into action. And instead of reaching a group of hundreds, the virtual format allows us to reach a community of thousands."

Smashbox, Delgado and Prado will be joined by an army of Latina powerhouses who are experts in their unique fields including; Lilliana Vazquez, Karla Martinez de Salas, Carmen Rita Wong, Janet Jones Veloso, Dulce Candy and many more from the global community of Jefas. Their sessions will bring their expertise and authority to life via seminars, panels and workshops that are designed to inspire all to be their most jefa self. Listed below is a brief overview of the seminars.

The microsite where Jefacon is hosted (www.smashboxjefacon.com) will be a hub of activity before, during and after the event. Attending jefas will be able to build a profile, connect with other women in the community, view exclusive content, tune into an incredible jefa vibes playlist curated by Universal Music Group, and much, much more.

Smashbox's mission to foster and uplift their community does not end with the virtual summit on December 5th. The brand has joined forces with HOPE Latinas, We All Grow Latina and several other partners to continue building upon this platform. Tune in to Smashbox Jefacon on December 5th for an exciting announcement about the future of the program.

To learn more about this dynamic collaboration, visit www.smashboxjefacon.com and join the conversation on social using #SmashboxJefacon, @smashboxcosmetics.

ABOUT SMASHBOX COSMETICS:

Smashbox Cosmetics was born out of Smashbox Studios, the modern-day image factory in Los Angeles, CA. After founding the photo studios, brothers Dean and Davis Factor—great-grandsons of makeup legend Max Factor— were inspired to create a line that would meet the demanding needs of a professional photo shoot. Smashbox Cosmetics strives to make the exclusive inclusive while infusing the independent spirit of Smashbox Studios into the lives of women. Life is your set and every moment is a photo op. Smashbox Cosmetics puts the behind-the-scenes know-how of camera ready beauty into the hands of consumers worldwide.

Additional information may be found at smashbox.com | Instagram: @smashboxcosmetics | Twitter: @smashbox | YouTube: www.youtube.com/ SmashboxCosmetics

ABOUT PATTY DELGADO & HIJA DE TU MADRE:

Patty Delgado is the 29-year-old Founder, CEO and Designer of Hija de tu Madre, a Latina lifestyle brand. Hija de tu Madre designs apparel, accessories, and stationery for women who take their culture everywhere.

To latinafy your life, visit: HijaDeTuMadre.com and @HijaDeTuMadre on Instagram.

ABOUT JULISSA PRADO & RIZOS CURLS:

Julissa Prado is the Founder and CEO of Rizos Curls a clean hair care brand centered around Curls, Community, Culture. Rizos Curls products celebrate the beauty of curls, coils and waves everywhere.

For more info on Rizos Curls, visit: RizosCurls.com and @RizosCurls on Instagram

