SmashBrand Appoints Jeana Abboud as Chief Operating Officer and Partner

BOISE, Idaho, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmashBrand, a revolutionary data-driven brand development agency for consumer packaged goods (CPGs), today announced the appointment of Jeana Abboud as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Abboud will also become a partner at the agency.

Abboud joins SmashBrand after a noteworthy career in operations and client services, most recently serving as an executive management and COO consultant across several emerging and established agencies. Her vast experience also includes leadership roles at Social Factor, Mason Zimbler, VMLY&R, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, Razorfish, FP7 McCann, and GSD&M.

"I'm thrilled to join SmashBrand, an agency that is truly revolutionizing the CPG industry with its data-driven approach," said Abboud. "I look forward to scaling what SmashBrand already is, keeping what's great about it and what's special about it, and taking it to the next level."

Unveiled in 2019, SmashBrand's Path To Performance™ methodology has become a transformative force in the CPG industry. It seamlessly integrates the successful brand development and consumer testing processes used by Fortune 500 companies into one efficient approach. This methodology has enabled our clients to achieve an unprecedented $20 billion increase in incremental sales, earning a spot on Bain & Company's esteemed 2023 US Insurgent list. With our methodology, we leverage consumer data and proven big CPG frameworks led by Nielsen award-winning strategic and creative talent to create brands that truly connect with consumers and drive measurable sales outcomes that we can guarantee for our clients.

SmashBrand's client roster includes respected brands such as Kraft Heinz, TreeTop, Duracell, 7-Eleven, Nulo, Kroger, Walmart, Curation Foods, Sunbrella, and G Fuel. As COO, Abboud will focus on enhancing the agency's operations, driving its culture, and fostering growth among its client base.

"Jeana's appointment marks a significant milestone for SmashBrand," said Kevin Smith, Founder of SmashBrand. "Her leadership and operational expertise will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy and continuing to deliver outstanding results for our clients."

Abboud will officially start in her new role as COO and partner at SmashBrand June 2023.

