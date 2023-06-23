SmashBrand Appoints Jeana Abboud as Chief Operating Officer and Partner

News provided by

SmashBrand

23 Jun, 2023, 08:44 ET

BOISE, Idaho, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmashBrand, a revolutionary data-driven brand development agency for consumer packaged goods (CPGs), today announced the appointment of Jeana Abboud as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Abboud will also become a partner at the agency.

Continue Reading
Jeana Abboud
Jeana Abboud

Abboud joins SmashBrand after a noteworthy career in operations and client services, most recently serving as an executive management and COO consultant across several emerging and established agencies. Her vast experience also includes leadership roles at Social Factor, Mason Zimbler, VMLY&R, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, Razorfish, FP7 McCann, and GSD&M.

"I'm thrilled to join SmashBrand, an agency that is truly revolutionizing the CPG industry with its data-driven approach," said Abboud. "I look forward to scaling what SmashBrand already is, keeping what's great about it and what's special about it, and taking it to the next level."

Unveiled in 2019, SmashBrand's Path To Performance™ methodology has become a transformative force in the CPG industry. It seamlessly integrates the successful brand development and consumer testing processes used by Fortune 500 companies into one efficient approach. This methodology has enabled our clients to achieve an unprecedented $20 billion increase in incremental sales, earning a spot on Bain & Company's esteemed 2023 US Insurgent list. With our methodology, we leverage consumer data and proven big CPG frameworks led by Nielsen award-winning strategic and creative talent to create brands that truly connect with consumers and drive measurable sales outcomes that we can guarantee for our clients.

SmashBrand's client roster includes respected brands such as Kraft Heinz, TreeTop, Duracell, 7-Eleven, Nulo, Kroger, Walmart, Curation Foods, Sunbrella, and G Fuel. As COO, Abboud will focus on enhancing the agency's operations, driving its culture, and fostering growth among its client base.

"Jeana's appointment marks a significant milestone for SmashBrand," said Kevin Smith, Founder of SmashBrand. "Her leadership and operational expertise will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy and continuing to deliver outstanding results for our clients."

Abboud will officially start in her new role as COO and partner at SmashBrand June 2023.

Media contact:
Jason Vaught
[email protected]
6198610561

SOURCE SmashBrand

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.