SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smashburger®, the fast-casual restaurant company that popularized smashed burgers, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California. Through this opening, Smashburger will bring its unbeatable taste and exceptional value to the military community and their families.

Smashburger Accelerates Growth with Latest Opening at Naval Air Station North Island

"We are honored open the doors to our location at Naval Air Station North Island and give back to a community that embodies dedication, resilience, and unity," said Jim Sullivan, CEO of Smashburger. "We look forward to providing a space where service members, staff, and their families can relax, connect, and enjoy our great food and exceptional service. Our continued success in non-traditional locations, such as airports and military bases, demonstrates the strength of our brand, our commitment to meeting guests where they are, and the strong demand we are seeing for our taste, variety, and value."

Smashburger is regaining momentum and accelerating its growth, with plans to open 12 to 15 new locations over the next year – including restaurants in Charlotte and Salt Lake City. This expansion aligns with the brand's strategic focus on non-traditional growth, as it continues to prioritize innovative formats and markets.

"We're excited to welcome Smashburger and the bold flavors it brings to the Naval Air Station North Island community," said Phil Thomas, CEO of Baximus. "Smashburger is the perfect partner for this location, not only for its culinary appeal, but for its adaptability and deep expertise in non-traditional venues. The company's commitment to outstanding taste, value, and variety makes them a natural fit for our community and a meaningful addition to the base."

Known for its bold flavor and premium ingredients, Smashburger's new location will feature a full breakfast menu alongside signature Certified Angus Beef® burgers and hand-crafted chicken sandwiches, including:

Classic Smash®

All-American Smash®

Bacon Stack Smash®

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Guests can also enjoy convenient options like Chicken Tenders, Smash Tots®, and fresh-brewed coffee to fuel up before a shift or enjoy a quick meal with family and friends.

About Smashburger

Smashburger® is a leading fast-casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers, which are smashed on the grill to lock in flavor and create a signature sear. In addition to burgers, the menu includes all-Angus hot dogs, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Chicken Smash®, hand-spun shakes, and sides such as SmashFries® and SmashTots®. Founded in 2007 and based in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jollibee Foods Corporation with 204 locations across 30 U.S. states and seven countries, with 121 corporate locations and 83 franchised.

