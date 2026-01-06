Smashburger® Turns up the Heat This Winter with Scorchin' New Menu

Smashburger expands its Scorchin' lineup with heat‑driven creations and everyday value offerings, inviting guests to burn with benefits

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smashburger®, the fast-casual restaurant company that popularized smashed burgers, today unveiled its new Scorchin' offerings, designed to turn up the heat during the winter months while reinforcing the company's commitment to great taste, variety, and value. The expanded Scorchin' lineup spans smashburgers, Big Dogs, chicken, and value offerings, giving guests more variety and bold flavor across the menu.

"At Smashburger, everything we do revolves around great taste and our new Scorchin' lineup, which touches each category of our menu, delivers exactly that," said Tom Ryan, Founder of Smashburger. "These new creations bring the bold heat and flavor our guests expect, giving them the 'Burn with Benefits' experience by enjoying the kick of our signature spices along with the rich, satisfying flavor that defines Smashburger at a price that works for them. And with the addition of our new Cheesy Mac, we've taken things up another notch, pairing indulgent comfort with the distinct heat of the Scorchin' offerings."

Smashburger's new Scorchin' offerings are available at participating locations nationwide and include:

Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Smash®: Smashburger's signature Certified Angus Beef® burger with American cheese, a crispy Scorchin' hot cheesy mac patty, and spicy chipotle mayo all on a Kerry Butter toasted bun.

Smashburger's signature Certified Angus Beef® burger with American cheese, a crispy Scorchin' hot cheesy mac patty, and spicy chipotle mayo all on a Kerry Butter toasted bun. Scorchin' Big Dog®: A quarter pound 100% Angus Beef hot dog atop a crispy, smashed Scorchin' cheesy mac patty and finished with spicy chipotle mayo. The cheesy mac patty is smashed directly on the grill, conforming to the bun and delivering a rich, cheesy crunch in every bite.

A quarter pound 100% Angus Beef hot dog atop a crispy, smashed Scorchin' cheesy mac patty and finished with spicy chipotle mayo. The cheesy mac patty is smashed directly on the grill, conforming to the bun and delivering a rich, cheesy crunch in every bite. Scorchin' Chicken Smash®: A Scorchin' seasoned ground chicken burger, pepper jack cheese, pickles, and mayo, on a butter-toasted bun.

The lineup is further complemented by favorites such as Scorchin' Fries, Scorchin' Tots, Scorchin' Chicken Tenders, the Scorchin' Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and a cup of Scorchin' Cheesy Mac.

"The Scorchin' lineup represents more than just new menu items. It's a reflection of our strategy to meet evolving guest expectations and drive them back into our restaurants," said Jim Sullivan, CEO of Smashburger. "At Smashburger, taste is our core identity and competitive edge. We're reclaiming our position as the flavor leader in fast casual by delivering bold innovation and uncompromising quality in every bite. We have absolute confidence in the strength of the Smashburger brand to deliver on that promise and continue building loyalty with our guests."

As part of its new Scorchin' menu, Smashburger is also expanding its $4.99 All‑The‑Time Value Menu with the new Scorchin' Chicken Smash, delivering the brand's signature heat and flavor at an unbeatable price. For guests who prefer a milder option, Cheesy Mac versions of the Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Smash and Big Dog are also available, offering the same indulgent comfort with less heat.

About Smashburger

Smashburger® is a leading fast-casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers, which are smashed on the grill to lock in flavor and create a signature sear. In addition to burgers, the menu includes all-Angus hot dogs, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Deluxe Chicken Smash®, hand-spun shakes, and sides such as SmashFries® and SmashTots®. Founded in 2007 and based in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jollibee Foods Corporation with 192 locations across 29 U.S. states and six countries, with 119 corporate locations and 73 franchised.

