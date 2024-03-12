Smashburger® Unveils New Mango Habanero Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Leading fast-casual brand introduces sweet and fiery limited-time offering to menus nationwide

DENVER, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringing in the sweet heat of summer ahead of schedule, leading fast casual burger brand Smashburger® is diving into a new flavor profile with its newest limited-time offering, the Mango Habanero Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

Mango Habanero Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Available at Smashburger locations nationwide, starting today (3/12), the new menu item is made with a crispy chicken breast coated in a delicious sweet and spicy tropical-inspired sauce. Perfectly blending the succulent sweet taste of mango with the fiery kick of habanero, the premium handheld is topped with lettuce and mayonnaise – all cradled within the soft bite of a sweet roll.

With complementary yet bold flavors, the Mango Habanero Crispy Chicken Sandwich is bound to be a fan-favorite for sweet and spicy lovers alike. The limited-time offering comes freshly made and ready to order after being hand-tossed in a deliciously tropical sweet and fiery sauce.

"At Smashburger, we pride ourselves on keeping a consistent pulse on our guests' ever-evolving taste preferences," said Smashburger Chief Restaurant Support Officer, Eric Marcoux. "We're so excited to merge these two distinct flavor profiles to create a swicy new LTO – bringing the tropical flavors of sweet heat to our guests nationwide."

Available now through April 23rd, guests can order the new Mango Habanero Crispy Chicken Sandwich for dine-in, pickup or delivery through Smashburger's website and mobile app, in addition to various third-party platforms including DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

For more information about Smashburger's Mango Habanero Crispy Chicken Sandwich, please visit www.smashburger.com.

About Smashburger®

Smashburger® is a leading fast-casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as Brussels sprouts and SmashFries®, and hand-spun shakes. Founded in 2007 in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger is recognized as a 2023 Stevie American Business Award winner for Achievement in Product Innovation, named one of the 2023 Top Workplaces by The Denver Post and ranked as one of Fast Casual's top 20 brands in its 2023 Top 100 Movers & Shakers Award. The brand has 235 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 34 states and seven countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com.

SOURCE Smashburger