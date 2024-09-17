Smashburger® Ushers in a New Era with Brand Transformation and Enhanced Menu Launch

Leading fast-casual brand debuts enhanced burger-focused menu items, now rolling out at locations nationwide

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 17th anniversary, leading better burger brand Smashburger® is thrilled to unveil a dynamic brand refresh, ushering in a new chapter for the company. The transformation includes a revamped menu and a fresh visual identity, drawing inspiration from what brand fans love most – juicy smash burgers meticulously crafted using the brand's proprietary smashing technique, crispy fries and bold flavors. This new era at Smashburger promises to deliver even more of what guests have come to adore, blending innovation with the brand's time-honored favorites.

"After extensive regional market testing and receiving invaluable feedback from our guests, we've not only enhanced our current menu offerings but also introduced exciting new items," said Smashburger CEO Denise Nelsen. "Our goal is to truly 'own the smash' by focusing on what we do best: creating craveable, high-quality smash burgers that you won't find anywhere else. We're committed to delivering an exceptional dining experience that reflects our dedication to quality and innovation, and invite everyone to come in and experience it for themselves!"

Smashburger's revamped menu features eight all-new items and four enhanced classics. New additions include:

All-American Smash® – Certified Angus Beef® topped with American cheese, red onions, pickles, mustard and ketchup, all nestled between a butter-toasted bun

– Certified Angus Beef® topped with American cheese, red onions, pickles, mustard and ketchup, all nestled between a butter-toasted bun Bacon Stack Smash® – Certified Angus Beef® topped with layers of stacked applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo served on a butter-toasted bun

– Certified Angus Beef® topped with layers of stacked applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo served on a butter-toasted bun Chicken Smash® Burger – Savory ground chicken burger marinated in-house with a signature garlic olive oil seasoning, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on butter-toasted bun

– Savory ground chicken burger marinated in-house with a signature garlic olive oil seasoning, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on butter-toasted bun Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich – Juicy Nashville hot crispy chicken tenders, pickles, and mayo, served on a butter-toasted bun

– Juicy Nashville hot crispy chicken tenders, pickles, and mayo, served on a butter-toasted bun Spicy Jalapeño Smash® – Certified Angus Beef® topped with grilled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce and chipotle ranch, all on a butter-toasted spicy chipotle bun

– Certified Angus Beef® topped with grilled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce and chipotle ranch, all on a butter-toasted spicy chipotle bun Scorchin' Hot Fries – Crispy french fries tossed in Nashville Hot seasoning, served with ranch for dipping

– Crispy french fries tossed in Nashville Hot seasoning, served with ranch for dipping Scorchin' Hot Tots – Crispy golden-brown tots tossed in Nashville Hot seasoning, served with ranch for dipping

– Crispy golden-brown tots tossed in Nashville Hot seasoning, served with ranch for dipping Peanut Butter Cookie Shake – Hand-spun peanut butter cookie milkshake made with Häagen Dazs® ice cream and Nutter Butter™ cookie pieces

– Hand-spun peanut butter cookie milkshake made with Häagen Dazs® ice cream and Nutter Butter™ cookie pieces Salted Caramel Shake – Hand-spun salted caramel milkshake with Häagen Dazs® ice cream

Smashburger's enhanced menu items have received recipe upgrades that pack in even more delicious flavors and high-quality ingredients, elevating the classic favorites to a whole different level. The enhanced menu items include:

BBQ Bacon Smash® – Certified Angus Beef® topped with aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce and a new crispy fried onion topping, all served on a butter-toasted bun

– Certified Angus Beef® topped with aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce and a new crispy fried onion topping, all served on a butter-toasted bun Truffle Mushroom Smash® – Certified Angus Beef® with sautéed cremini mushrooms, aged Swiss cheese and a new house-made truffle mayo sauce, all nestled in a butter-toasted bun

– Certified Angus Beef® with sautéed cremini mushrooms, aged Swiss cheese and a new house-made truffle mayo sauce, all nestled in a butter-toasted bun Chicken Tenders – Larger, juicer and tastier chicken tenders, all served with your choice of dipping sauce

– Larger, juicer and tastier chicken tenders, all served with your choice of dipping sauce Crispy Brussels Sprouts – Lightly fried brussels sprouts, seasoned with steak butter

– Lightly fried brussels sprouts, seasoned with steak butter Sweet Potato Waffle Fries – Crispy sweet potato fries now in an irresistible waffle cut

In conjunction with the new menu rollout, Smashburger is unveiling a refreshed brand identity that infuses the company with vibrant new energy and a modern look. This update features redesigned logos, new colors, fresh typefaces and a distinctive brand voice, all crafted to bring the Smashburger's unique and bold personality to life while creating an engaging experience for guests. The brand is also taking steps to enhance the in-store atmosphere, like providing milkshake enjoyers with an elegant parfait glass and stylish milkshake mixer to further elevate the dining experience.

"Our new brand aesthetic is rooted in reconnecting with our roots and creating an identity where our guests truly feel at home, like they're among friends savoring one of the best foods on the planet: a burger – our smash burger," said Smashburger Chief Marketing Officer Thomas Prather. "We wanted to ensure that every visit is an enjoyable escape, leaving our guests eagerly anticipating their next experience with us. Partnering with the experts at X&O allowed us to reinvigorate the brand and restore its distinctive swagger – their expertise helped us infuse Smashburger with fresh energy and bold character, resulting in a revitalized identity that truly reflects our vision and resonates with our guests."

Starting today, guests can enjoy the new menu items at Smashburger restaurants nationwide, while the refreshed brand identity begins rolling out across all locations. For more information about Smashburger and its new offerings, please visit www.smashburger.com.

About Smashburger®

Smashburger® is a leading fast-casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers veggie burgers, signature side items such as SmashFries® and SmashTots®, and hand-spun shakes. Founded in 2007 in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger is recognized as a 2023 Stevie American Business Award winner for Achievement in Product Innovation, named one of the 2023 Top Workplaces by The Denver Post and ranked as one of Fast Casual's top 50 brands in its 2024 Top 100 Movers & Shakers Award. The brand has 235 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 32 states and seven countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com.

