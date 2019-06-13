SmashFly Supports 2019 Candidate Experience Awards as North American Platinum Sponsor

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced SmashFly, a recruitment marketing platform that combines AI, CRM, career site, events, referrals, and talent marketing analytics, has become a North American Platinum sponsor for this year's 2019 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

"We're excited to have SmashFly as a new generous Platinum sponsor this year. Their platform helps companies engage talent with more frequency and relevancy, a key differentiator of improving candidate experience," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president and board member. "The annual Talent Board Benchmark Research Program helps employers around the world better understand that communication and feedback are vital to a better candidate experience and SmashFly is a big supporter of this mission."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and now for the first time Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers each year and nearly 1 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2019 CandE program is now open .

"I've always been such a big fan of the work The Talent Board does to shine a spotlight on the great work being done in our industry — and the very obvious opportunities for improvement, straight from the mouth of real candidates," said Josh Zywien, SmashFly's Chief Marketing Officer. "We're honored to be able to support the work Kevin and his team do."

Additional information about the 2019 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed at: https://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards/how-to-register/

HR and recruiting leaders and their teams can also attend the 2019 North American Talent Board CandE Symposium and Awards Gala on October 14 in Washington DC: http://nam.cande-events.org/

About SmashFly

Privately held, SmashFly is backed by OpenView Venture Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners and SSM Partners. The award-winning company serves more than 100 customers, including 25 of the Fortune 500. Powered by AI, SmashFly's enterprise platform combines CRM, career site, events and analytics solutions to create a smarter, seamless experience for talent – and your team. To learn more about SmashFly, visit www.smashfly.com and follow us on Twitter @ SmashFly.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

