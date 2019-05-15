SONOMA, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMASHMALLOW®, the makers of premium snackable marshmallows and crispy rice treats, is set to hit the road again this summer with their cross-country "S'more Better" Tour starting today, May 15. The SMASHMALLOW truck will be touring select events, retailers, and neighborhoods sharing favorite s'more smash-ups and creations in partnership with Chocolove chocolate through Labor day weekend.

SMASHMALLOW S'more Better Tour Returns to Showcase Premium Mallows From Coast to Coast

With s'mores being the #1 usage occasion for marshmallows, and summertime campfires being the place most people envision enjoying them, SMASHMALLOW is inspiring fans of the sweet treat with the delicious possibilities, showcasing their natural and organic mallows in fun and creative ways. The tour will feature four signature flavors from the brand: cinnamon churro, strawberries & cream, mint chocolate chip, and cookie dough, served with an elevated twist using premium chocolate in ways that can be made any time of year - no campfire required.

"Last year, we didn't really know what to expect or how the tour was going to be received. However, it was clear very early on that people were embracing our fun, creative take on the nostalgic s'more and we loved hearing and seeing the feedback on social media and from consumers at the stores and events we visited," says SMASHMALLOW VP of marketing Stephanie McGregor. "People love our fun flavors and better-for-you attributes, and we believe that those qualities are truly what takes a traditional s'more from great to absolutely magical. As we continue to share our story and encourage consumers to rethink this nostalgic treat, we are happy to be able to bring this experience directly to the fans who have contributed to our success."

The S'more better tour will be hitting up major markets across the US this summer including new additions this year Chicago, Austin and Denver. The entire tour schedule is available at tour.smashmallow.com. SMASHMALLOW snackable marshmallows are available in 7 everyday flavors, are made with natural, non GMO and organic ingredients and are a gluten-free sweet tooth satisfying snack. Available nationwide at Target, Whole Foods, Amazon and your favorite local retailer.

About SMASHMALLOW

SMASHMALLOW premium 'snackable' marshmallows offer a blast of wow, a sprinkling of fun and a carnival of yum in every 20-calorie whipped-to-perfection pouf. SMASHMALLOW is made with organic cane sugar and simple ingredients that deliver a clean-label indulgence perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth and are the perfect guilt-free, every-day, any time of day treat for your taste buds. The latest innovation in the SMASHMALLOW product portfolio includes SMASHCRISPY, an elevated take on traditional crispy rice treats with better-for-you ingredients and are available in three signature flavors including Cinnamon Churro, Mint Chocolate Chip and Strawberries & Cream. For more information about SMASHMALLOW and SMASHCRISPY, please visit www.smashmallow.com.

