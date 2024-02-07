SMB Fintech Nav Hires Three New Leaders for Continued Growth

News provided by

Nav

07 Feb, 2024, 08:38 ET

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nav, the leading financial health platform for small businesses, has strengthened its leadership team with the addition of three new executives.

By aggregating credit and financial data, Nav has connected SMBs to capital resulting in over $110,000,000 in funding and connected users to over 500,000 credit cards in 2023. Additionally, Nav has welcomed three new executives to their leadership team including James Rauen - VP of Data, Brad Simmons - VP of Marketing, and Landon Pearson - VP of People. Each leader comes from a background of leading popular fintech platforms to explosive growth.

James Rauen comes to Nav from Bill.com where he served as VP of Analytics and Data Science. Prior to Bill.com Rauen had leadership roles at both Uber and Google. In his role, James and his team will continue to build Nav's ability to take a proprietary view of a person, a business, an industry, a product, or a transaction to power Nav's world class customer experience.

Brad Simmons comes to Nav from fintech blockchain leader Figure where he served as Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to Figure, Simmons held leadership roles at Sofi, Ten-X and Experian. 

Simmons will drive brand, growth and customer communication strategy helping to deliver on Nav's promise of eliminating irrelevance and subjectivity for small businesses.

Landon Pearson comes to Nav from Martech leader DemandBase where he served as the Chief People Officer and helped the company through multiple stages of growth, expanding from 40 people to over 850 in multiple countries. Pearson will drive Nav's competitive advantage, its people, as the company continues to scale and hire top quality talent.

"I am excited to welcome three new seasoned and respected leaders in tech that have driven growth in their respective areas for world class technology and growth organizations," says Greg Ott, CEO at Nav. "Even more so, I am humbled that they share the vision of what Nav is doing to guide and accelerate small businesses' access to funding to help fuel local economies and overall job creation. James, Brad and Landon are not only brilliant leaders, they are a great fit with the performance-oriented culture at Nav."

With its continued growth, expanded leadership team, and commitment to empowering small businesses, Nav is cementing its position as the go-to platform for financial solutions for SMBs. Small businesses can rely on Nav to help them navigate the complex world of financing and secure the resources they need to thrive and succeed.

Contact:
Jenny Beres
Pink Shark PR
941-993-7222
[email protected] 

About Nav
Nav is the leading financial health platform for small businesses. By using real business data and proprietary scoring, Nav gives small business owners transparency in finding the right loan, credit card, banking and other business service options. Nav's unique financial health platform shows cash flow and credit insights alongside suggested financing options, and is the only place small business owners can see what financing they can qualify for before they apply. Nav's platform seamlessly integrates within other software and websites, making it the leading embedded finance solution for SMBs.

SOURCE Nav

Also from this source

Nav Introduces "Next Best Option" to Help SMBs That Are Declined for Funding

Nav Introduces "Next Best Option" to Help SMBs That Are Declined for Funding

Nav, the leading financial health platform for small businesses, announces a series of customer experience enhancements including the "next best...
SMB Fintech Leader Nav Launches Credit Building Card to Unlock Capital for Small Businesses

SMB Fintech Leader Nav Launches Credit Building Card to Unlock Capital for Small Businesses

Leading SMB fintech Nav announced today the launch of Nav Prime, and the innovative credit building Nav Prime card for small businesses. For Nav, the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.