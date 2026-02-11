SMB Franchise Advisors' Appoints Josh Cohen as Executive Director and Franchise Coach

Franchise Founder Brings Operator Perspective, Modern Voice to Leadership Team

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMB Franchise Advisors is welcoming a strategic addition to its executive team, announcing Josh Cohen as Executive Director and Franchise Coach. The appointment reflects the firm's continued growth and its investment in building a highly experienced advisory team equipped to support the next generation of franchisors.

Having established his career within the franchise industry, Cohen brings firsthand experience navigating the early phases of business ownership. He founded The Junkluggers with a single truck while still in college, growing the concept into a national franchise brand. By learning as he built, Cohen developed a deep appreciation for the challenges founders face at every stage of growth.

That appreciation is what ultimately drew Cohen to SMB Franchise Advisors. Through working with the firm to scale The Junkluggers into a multi-million dollar brand, he gained valuable insight into the advisory process before stepping into this role as Executive Director and Franchise Coach.

"Franchising thrives on strong, long-term partnerships. The relationship-driven culture at SMB Franchise Advisors resonated with me when I was a client and drew me back in for this next chapter," said Cohen. "I have a passion for remaining deeply involved in the franchise space through purposeful work. I'm looking forward to collaborating with founders and helping others chart their own paths."

Cohen will help clients understand both the realities and opportunities franchising offers. His founder-led perspective informs an approach centered on transparency, education and relationship-building, with a focus on supporting emerging brands and evaluating franchise models through a long-term, people-first lens. The appointment underscores the company's long-term vision for growth and leadership in the franchise space.

"Josh represents the values we pride ourselves on at SMB: sharing deep industry knowledge, doing what's right, and being passionate and impactful for the success of our franchise family," said Steve Beagelman, President and CEO of SMB Franchise Advisors. "Josh's experience in building a brand from the ground up allows him to relate on a personal level to the people we work with each day. It is a special privilege for us when past clients achieve their dreams and return to the team to help the next generation of franchisors enter this amazing industry."

SMB Franchise Advisors is accepting new clients and works with brands that are exploring the idea of franchising as well as those who are looking for an in-depth analysis of their brand and strategies for growing and scaling the company. Visit www.smbfranchising.com.

About SMB Franchise Advisors

SMB Franchise Advisors was created in 2009 with a mission to support small and medium business owners as they prepare, launch and grow through franchising. From helping emerging companies with their launch to helping brands grow and re-invigorating established franchises, the firm's trusted team takes the time to get to know each business. SMB Franchise Advisors explores, inspires and nurtures a brand's full potential from its earliest stages to becoming a household name.

Brand founders reach out to SMB Franchise Advisors when they are ready to franchise their growing and successful business. With an average tenure of over 20 years in the franchise industry, their subject matter experts have backgrounds in all areas critical to building successful franchisors: finance, operations, marketing and development. The SMB team helps business owners navigate the landscape from concept to franchise brand, teaching the essentials of franchising. With over 16 years in operation, the firm has applied its proven process with over 600 brand founders. Active members of the International Franchise Association (franchise.org), SMB Franchise Advisors currently serves on the Membership Committee, Supplier Forum Advisory Board, Women's Franchise Committee and the IFA Foundation as a member at large.

