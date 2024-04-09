SMB Law Group Attorney Tops Texas Lawbook's Annual Corporate Deal Tracker Rankings

Firm Co-Founder, Kevin Henderson, Led 30 M&A Transactions in 2023

DALLAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SMB Law Group , a national law firm focused on small and medium-sized business mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announced that Founding Partner Kevin Henderson, has secured the #1 spot in Texas Lawbook's Annual Corporate Deal Tracker (CDT) Rankings .

Henderson worked on 30 M&A transactions in 2023, more than any other attorney based in the state of Texas. The closest contender managed 21 deals. The total value of Henderson's deals reached $192 million, with the largest single deal valued at $60 million.

The ranking comes after SMB Law Group's first full year of operation. After working for elite firms such as Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and Cooley LLP, Henderson co-founded SMB Law Group in late 2022 alongside Eric Pacifici and Sam Rosati. Focusing on small and medium-sized business acquisitions, the firm was established to cater to the burgeoning Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) community. While Henderson is based in Dallas, Texas, the remote firm serves clients in all 50 states.

"I could not be more proud to appear on this year's Texas Lawbook listing," said Henderson. "Helping hopeful entrepreneurs purchase the small businesses of their dreams is incredibly rewarding work. I appreciate each of the clients who trusted me with their deals this year, and I am looking forward to what we can accomplish together in 2024."

"Kevin Henderson is an all-star deal maker," said Eric Pacifici, co-founder of SMB Law Group. "Seeing an attorney from SMB Law Group top this prestigious ranking – in only our first year of operation – is nothing short of remarkable. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for the growth of our firm. Our work is far from over!"

To learn more about SMB Law Group, visit: https://www.smblaw.group/

About SMB Law Group:

SMB Law Group is a boutique, remote-first law firm focusing on small and medium-sized business mergers and acquisitions for clients in all 50 U.S. states. Founded by three seasoned lawyers with decades of combined experience in M&A and capital markets, SMB Law Group has the industry expertise of a major law firm, combined with the personalized touch and client support of your neighborhood small business. Champions of entrepreneurship, family, and financial freedom, the founders of SMB Law Group are dedicated to supporting the small business owners and small business buyers who form the backbone of our nation.

