SMB Law Group Expands Legal Expertise With Two Key Attorney Hires

DALLAS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SMB Law Group announced the addition of two experienced transactional attorneys, Laura Gieseke and Norina D'Agostini, to their rapidly growing team of small business acquisition lawyers. Gieseke and D'Agostini bring new areas of legal experience to the firm, as well as licensure in two additional states, Michigan and Georgia (pending).

Gieseke joins SMB Law Group from Western Midstream Partners, LP, where she led tax and general corporate practice groups, following a 7-year stint with Vinson & Elkins LLP. With over a decade of experience advising companies on the tax aspects of a wide range of M&A and capital markets transactions, Gieseke's tax expertise is an important addition to SMB Law Group. She is licensed in Texas and has applied for admission in Georgia, too, adding to SMB Law Group's growing national presence.

D'Agostini joins SMB Law Group with over a decade of corporate legal experience. Most recently, she launched her own law firm in 2021, D'Agostini Law PLLC, where she focused on small business acquisitions. D'Agostini's years spent assisting medical and dental practitioners in the legal process of buying, selling, or merging their practices will add a new dimension to SMB's client roster. She also has experience working with Management Services Organizations (MSO) and Dental Support Organizations (DSO) on both the buy- and sell-side. D'Agostini is licensed to practice in Michigan, expanding SMB Law Group's presence in the region.

D'Agostini decided to join SMB Law Group because the firm shared her values of work flexibility and autonomy. "I started my own practice to be able to focus on my family and raising my daughters. Meeting the SMB Law Group team and hearing the partners of a law firm tell me that I would be able to practice law, without losing what mattered most to me, was a breath of fresh air. I've felt supported from day one, and I don't feel pressure to sacrifice my family for the next deal. Choosing to work at SMB Law Group was a no-brainer," said D'Agostini.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have both of these experienced attorneys join our growing firm," said Kevin Henderson, Founding Partner of SMB Law Group. "Laura's experience in the tax arena adds to our service offerings, while Norina's foothold in the medical and dental space brings depth to the types of clients that we support."

"SMB Law Group launched late last year, and we've been rapidly expanding ever since," said Eric Pacifici, Founding Partner of SMB Law Group. "Both Laura and Norina will be strong additions to our team, and we are looking forward to continuing to grow our practice on a national scale."

SMB Law Group is a boutique, remote-first law firm focusing on small and medium-sized business mergers and acquisitions for clients in all 50 U.S. states. Founded by three veteran lawyers with decades of combined experience in M&A and capital markets, SMB Law Group has the industry expertise of a major law firm, combined with the personalized touch and client support of your neighborhood small business. Champions of entrepreneurship, family, and financial freedom, the founders of SMB Law Group are dedicated to supporting the small business owners and small business buyers who form the backbone of our nation.

