SMB Suite Joins NetSuite Solution Provider Program

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMB Suite, a business software solutions provider, today announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Program . With NetSuite, SMB Suite will help its customers take advantage of a powerful cloud ERP platform to gain the visibility and control needed to build business resilience.

"We are thrilled to join the NetSuite Solution Provider Program," said David Greer, founder and CEO, SMB Suite. "At SMB Suite, we are committed to helping our customers succeed and I have no doubt that our partnership with NetSuite will be beneficial for our joint customers." By joining the NetSuite Solution Provider Program, SMB Suite will be able to leverage its extensive experience to promote, implement, and tailor NetSuite to growing businesses across a variety of industries.

The NetSuite Solution Provider Program provides access to a comprehensive portfolio of enablement activities and benefits, which helps NetSuite partners to build business resilience and create new revenue opportunities. NetSuite partners can leverage every aspect of NetSuite, including ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and e-commerce. As part of the program, SMB Suite is also joining the NetSuite SuiteLife initiative. SuiteLife helps accelerate partner onboarding and provides multiple layers of engagement and support, as well as access to NetSuite best practices.

"We are pleased to welcome SMB Suite to our Solution Provider Program and SuiteLife initiative," said Craig West, vice president of channel sales and alliances, Oracle NetSuite. "We look forward to working with the team at SMB Suite to combine their expertise with our robust suite of technologies to create new revenue and growth opportunities for SMB Suite, and achieve mutual success for our customers."

About NetSuite Solution Provider Program

The NetSuite Solution Provider Program allows NetSuite partners to take advantage of the growing demand for cloud ERP to expand their businesses. As part of this program, partners have access to strategic practice planning, in-person and on-demand training across functional areas, and assets and best practices to support the entire customer acquisition and success lifecycle. In addition, the robust cloud platform delivered by NetSuite, which includes ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce, enables partners to grow. As a NetSuite partner, organizations will spend less time solving technology issues and more time solving business issues to help their customers build business resilience.

About SMB Suite

At SMB Suite, we built our company so yours can succeed. As a premier provider of technology solutions, SMB Suite works specifically with growing businesses, striving to help companies "Grow With Us" when dealing with technology and managed IT solutions. Through technology integration and a team of experts, SMB Suite transforms business with growth and innovation. For more information, please visit smbsuite.com.

