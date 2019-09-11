SMBC Nikko London Replaces Bloomberg SSEOMS with Itiviti's Multi-asset OMS Platform

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology, and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that SMBC Nikko London Capital Markets, a full scope IFPRU investment firm, has successfully replaced Bloomberg's SSEOMS platform with Itiviti's multi-asset OMS for high-touch trading in London and extended its offering using Itiviti's Middle Office solution.

Adopting Itiviti's solution supports SMBC Nikko's global operations through their cash equities desks in London, sales trading across Europe, US, and execution services in Asia. SMBC Nikko London can now receive order flow electronically from multiple counterparties and then route orders to their office in Japan for execution by the local trading desks.

Following deployment of Itiviti's OMS solution, SMBC Nikko London has now further expanded on the relationship and implemented Itiviti's Middle Office solution, which includes UL Middle, UL Books and UL Publisher modules. This allows SMBC Nikko London to maximize automation of post-trade workflows and centralize monitoring of bookings, allocations, confirmations as well as clearing.

"We have successfully migrated a number of SSEOMS clients and we're committed to continue delivering on our promise to migrate clients as quickly and efficiently as possible," said Lee Griggs, Head of EMEA North, Itiviti. "It's an honor to work with SMBC Nikko London and we look forward to expand our partnership with them globally by providing additional valuable solutions from Itiviti's technology portfolio."

"Adopting Itiviti's high-touch trading OMS platform in London has provided us with a more dynamic and bespoke system that can be configured for our needs," said James Absolom, Head of Execution Services, SMBC Nikko Capital Markets London. "Itiviti was already part of our global systems stack, and thus the implementation and transition could be facilitated within a tight deadline. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Itiviti on our global execution workstreams while customizing and consolidating our current systems."

Itiviti's high-touch platform provides access to cross-asset orders from a global network of clients, together with a best-in-class OMS to ensure fast and reliable executions. It is used by more than 10,000 sales-traders worldwide to quickly onboard clients, manage orders in real-time through a shared order book, route execution to any venue, customize commission schemes and automate post-trade tasks to secure bookings and regulatory compliance.

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and, a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent, and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com. Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

About SMBC Nikko London Capital Markets Ltd.

SMBC Nikko London Capital Markets Limited (CM Ltd) is a full scope IFPRU investment firm incorporated in the United Kingdom and authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. CM Ltd is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), the second largest bank in Japan by assets, and is therefore ideally positioned to provide our customers with additional value as a partner in the increasingly important Japanese financial markets.

With a focus on meeting the diversified needs of our clients, we are committed to providing a wider range of high value-added financial products, services and solutions in order to become a long-term strategic partner for all our clients.

http://www.smbcnikko-cm.com/

