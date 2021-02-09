SMBs Added Over 9.5 Million Contacts to the Marketing 360® CRM App in 2020

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360® recently announced their 2020 platform metrics, which showed that the SMBs using the platform added over 9.5 million contacts to their CRMs.

Through the Marketing 360 CRM app, small business owners are able to stay organized as they scale and grow their businesses. The Marketing 360 CRM is fully customizable and puts the SMB in control of managing leads, customers, tasks, their team, projects, marketing, automation, and more.

"The Marketing 360 CRM app is an extremely powerful tool for our SMB clients," said Marketing 360 CMO, Jerry Kelly. "Marketing 360 CRM app continues to see good adoption and utilization for our SMB customers. SMBs can streamline, organize, and automate all of their contacts so that they can spend more time focusing on growing their business."

The CRM app allows SMBs to streamline everything about their sales process with the ability to manage all of their leads, sales reps, deals, and sales stages, all while being able to track communications, upload files, create tasks, manage projects, send automated emails, manage billing, and more!

The fully managed CRM seamlessly integrates with the rest of the Marketing 360 platform, including website, business analytics, sales reporting, marketing performance, email automation, scheduling, booking, payments, and more.

Marketing 360 offers interested business owners the ability to create their account and use the software, as well as unlock plans and pricing at https://www.marketing360.com/signup .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

