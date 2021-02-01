SMBs Saw Over 5.4 Million Conversions in 2020 Between Call Tracking and Form Submissions with Marketing 360®

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360® recently announced their 2020 platform metrics, which showed that the SMBs using the platform had over 5.4 million conversions from call tracking and form submissions.

Through the Marketing 360 leads and sales inbox, small business owners are able to track and see all form submissions and calls that were derived from their website and ads. They are able to see the details of each call, lead, or sale, such as what marketing channel generated it, access to call recordings, and more.

"The leads and sales inbox within the Marketing 360 platform is a powerful tool for our SMB clients," said Marketing 360 CMO, Jerry Kelly. "Being able to see conversions from all sources in one place allows for quick adjustments to be made to marketing efforts, as well as coaching opportunities for the staff answering the calls."

The leads and sales inbox lives within the Intelligence area of the platform and gives users access to business analytics, sales reporting, marketing performance, email automation, scheduling, booking, payments, and more. After all, marketing is about doing more of what's working and less of what's not. Having access to all this data in one place makes tracking a breeze.

Marketing 360 offers interested business owners the ability to create their account and use the software, as well as unlock plans and pricing at https://www.marketing360.com/signup .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE Marketing 360®