SMBs Sent 51,273,308 Emails Through Marketing 360® Nurture in 2020

FORT COLLINS., Colo., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360® recently announced their 2020 platform metrics, which showed a total of 51,273,308 emails sent by SMBs through the nurture tool within the platform.

The Nurture tool within the Marketing 360 platform incorporates both email marketing and SMS text message marketing, and gives SMBs an effortless way to nurture leads and customers. With a huge library of already designed, fully customizable email templates specific to industry and easy-to-use design tools, creating email campaigns is a breeze. Furthermore, the tool allows for seamless automation so that SMBs are sending the right message to the right lead, customer, or contact at the right time.

"The Nurture tool within the Marketing 360 platform has clearly been a game changer for our SMB clients," said Marketing 360 CMO, Jerry Kelly. "With over 51 million emails sent in 2020, it's clear that business owners are taking advantage of this part of the platform."

The Nurture tool also gives business owners a deep dive into campaign performance so that they can do more of what's working and less of what's not. The tool is fully integrated with the rest of the Marketing 360® platform, including CRM, forms, payments, scheduling, social media management, and more.

Marketing 360 offers interested business owners the ability to create a free account to try out the software. Free accounts can be created at https://www.marketing360.com/signup .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

