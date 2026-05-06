SMC Global: "A Different Kind of Chemistry" Celebrates 30 Years of Growth, Innovation, and Global Impact

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMC Global, a leading provider of specialty chemicals, contract manufacturing, and global logistics solutions, proudly announces the launch of its 30-Year Anniversary Campaign.

This milestone marks three decades of delivering "A Different Kind of Chemistry" to a diverse portfolio of customers worldwide.

SMC Global 30-year anniversary

Since its inception in 1996, SMC Global has transformed from a boutique operation into a uniquely positioned powerhouse. By integrating manufacturing, distribution, and end-to-end supply chain capabilities, the company has bridged the gap between chemical production and final delivery.

Over the last 30 years, SMC Global has built a formidable reputation for reliability and technical expertise across several critical sectors:

CASE & Construction Chemicals

Industrial Solvents

Phosphorous Derivatives

Oil & Gas

The year-long campaign will serve as both a reflection on the past and a roadmap for the future. Key initiatives include:

Historical Retrospectives: A digital timeline charting SMC's growth and pivotal milestones.

A digital timeline charting SMC's growth and pivotal milestones. People-First Culture: Employee recognition programs and engagement initiatives to celebrate the team behind the chemistry.

Employee recognition programs and engagement initiatives to celebrate the team behind the chemistry. Community Impact: Philanthropic and community-focused events held across SMC's global facilities.

Philanthropic and community-focused events held across SMC's global facilities. Customer Appreciation: Targeted communications and events to honor long-term partnerships.

"Reaching 30 years is a testament to the strength of our people, the trust of our customers, and our ability to adapt and grow in a constantly evolving market. What makes SMC different is our commitment to delivering solutions, not just products, supported by a reliable and transparent supply chain," said Kevin Huber, COO & Founder of SMC Global.

"When we started SMC, the vision was to build a company that could truly partner with customers and create long-term value. Thirty years later, that vision continues to guide us as we expand our global footprint and invest in the future of our business," added Adam Feldman, CEO & Founder of SMC Global.

As the company enters its fourth decade, the company is doubling down on a forward-looking strategy. This includes significant investments in supply chain resilience, the expansion of proprietary manufacturing capabilities, and an intensified global presence designed to navigate the complexities of the modern market.

The anniversary campaign will run throughout the year, with updates and stories shared across SMC Global's digital platforms and internal channels.

About SMC Global

SMC Global (SMC) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality chemical products and a provider of end-to-end industrial services. SMC provides creative, flexible, and cost-effective solutions to daily supply chain challenges. The SMC Global headquarters are in New York City, with manufacturing, warehouse, and other facilities across the globe.

SOURCE Special Materials Company DBA SMC Global