SMC Global Acquires International Chemicals LLC to Expand Offerings in Oil & Gas and Produced Water Treatment Markets

SAN ANGELO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SMC Global is pleased to announce the acquisition of International Chemicals LLC ("ICC"), merging SMC's Oilfield business into ICC's operations. This merger establishes an expanded, comprehensive portfolio of innovative products and services specifically designed for the Oil & Gas and Produced Water Treatment industries, significantly enhancing SMC Global's capability to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions to customers worldwide, while also fostering sustainable practices in these vital sectors.

International Chemicals (ICC), now operating as a subsidiary of SMC Global, will continue to uphold a strong market presence from the existing state-of-the-art facilities in San Angelo, Texas. This impressive 8-acre site includes a dedicated Applications & Quality Control laboratory, a well-equipped trucking fleet, manufacturing, and 90,000 square foot of nearby warehousing capabilities to support efficient operations and exceptional customer satisfaction.

Founders Kevin Huber and Adam Feldman shared their excitement to welcome International Chemicals to the SMC Global family: "This acquisition strengthens our commitment to providing innovative and reliable solutions for the Oil & Gas and Produced Water Treatment industries. By combining our expertise and resources, we are creating a powerhouse in the market, ready to meet the evolving needs of our customers and address new opportunities together."

This strategic partnership positions SMC Global and International Chemicals for sustained growth and success, enabling us to offer an even broader range of solutions to meet the evolving demands of the industry and ensure long-term benefits for our clients.

For more information, please contact us directly at: [email protected]

SMC Global (SMC) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality chemical products and provider of end-to-end industrial services. SMC provides creative, flexible, and cost-effective solutions to daily supply chain challenges. The SMC Global headquarters are in New York City, with manufacturing, warehouse, and other facilities across the globe.

