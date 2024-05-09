SMC Global Acquires Tracks from Union Pacific Railroad

KANSAS CITY, Kan., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SMC Global, a leading US-based manufacturer and distributor of high-quality chemical products, has recently acquired a half-mile stretch of railway from Union Pacific in the Fairfax District of Kansas City, Kansas. This railway runs directly behind SMC Global's Kansas City location. Currently, SMC Global is in the process of evaluating various engineering firms to assess the railway's capabilities and any property restrictions.

Kevin Huber, Founder and COO, emphasizes that "SMC is making significant investments in our US infrastructure to enhance our ability to both ship and receive rail cars. This strategic move aligns with our vision to strengthen our relationships with US producers and customers who prefer rail service. We are currently in discussions with engineering firms with a proven track record in the railway industry to help us maximize this new opportunity."

As SMC Global continues to expand, the company is actively seeking partnerships with businesses interested in contract manufacturing, chemical transloading, and packaging in the Kansas City region.

SMC Global (SMC) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality chemical products and provider of end-to-end industrial services. SMC provides creative, flexible, and cost-effective solutions to daily supply chain challenges. The SMC Global headquarters are in New York City, with manufacturing, warehouse, and other facilities across the globe.

SOURCE Special Materials Company DBA SMC Global