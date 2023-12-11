SMC MOVES IN

OPTIMIZING OPERATIONS WITH UPDATED WORKSPACE.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of construction, SMC's new office was officially completed in March of 2023. Employees have since made themselves at home in the modern workspace.

Located near downtown Springfield, Missouri, SMC has been a local fixture since its inception in 1950. To pay homage to fellow Springfield fixtures, the six breakout conference rooms are accordingly named; Taylor's, Gillioz, Hamby's, Heer's, Lander's, and Frisco celebrating the city's history and the establishments that have grown with it.

The building boasts a large training room for hosting SMC's many in-house courses. The room includes technology allowing live streaming for virtual training, making SMC's education offerings more accessible online. An advanced demonstration area, adjacent to the training room, is equipped with cutting-edge technology, offering hands-on learning for both employees and industry partners.

"This new space is a testament to our investment in the industry's advancement as well as our employees and partners. During planning, we wanted to tie in a modern look with a nod to our strong Springfield roots, and I believe our team was able to accomplish just that."

-Bill Squires, President, SMC

Its exterior has a modern look reflecting the industrial backbone of SMC. The company updated its logo in January of 2023 adding to the fresh face of the building, featured on all sides.

This project was designed by Hood-Rich Architecture, constructed by Bailey Pyle Builders, and furnished by Grooms Office Environments. Pinnacle Signs completed external and internal signage, and Southwest A/V installed state-of-the-art video conferencing technology and sound equipment.

