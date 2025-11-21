SMC Squared Named a 2025 SMU Cox Dallas 100 Winner -- Marking Third Time on the Prestigious List

MUMBAI, India and ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMC Squared, a part of Hexaware Technologies [NSE: HEXT], is pleased to announce that the company has been named to the 2025 SMC Cox Dallas 100 list of fastest‑growing privately held businesses by SMU Cox School of Business's Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship. This recognition reflects SMC Squared's sustained momentum, strategic impact, and leadership in global talent and Global Capability Center (GCC) services.

The Dallas 100 honor is awarded annually to the region's 100 privately held entrepreneurial companies that exhibit strong revenue growth over a three‑year period, based on evaluation by the Caruth Institute.

What makes this year's announcement especially meaningful is that SMC Squared has now earned the Dallas 100 designation three times. The company was previously recognized in 2021 and again in 2022. This places SMC Squared on a very short list of companies to have consistently achieved this level of recognition — a testament to the organization's sustained growth, strong execution, and resilience in a competitive services landscape.

"Being named to the Dallas 100 for a third time is a real credit to the SMC Squared team and the clients who have trusted them. Their work in building high-quality GCCs sits at the heart of Hexaware's GCC 2.0 service line and the value it aims to deliver," says Chinmoy Banerjee, President & Head – North America, Hexaware.

"To be recognized again by the Dallas 100 is a tremendous honor. This marks our third time on the list, and it underscores the hard work, creative energy and dedication of our entire global team and our clients. As we continue to help multinational companies build world‑class GCCs and accelerate their strategic goals through global talent strategies, this recognition inspires us to push even further," says Patricia Connolly, Senior Vice President & Global Head, SMC Squared.

SMC Squared's integration into Hexaware Technologies recently has strengthened its service capabilities and reinforced its position as a trusted GCC solutions provider.

The 2021 recognition saw SMC Squared ranked #8 among the Dallas 100, becoming one of the top‑ranked female‑owned and led companies on the list. The subsequent 2022 acknowledgement reaffirmed its growth trajectory and excellence in the GCC and talent‑strategy domain.

"We view this latest recognition as a reminder of our commitment to delivering value to our clients and to building a strong, people‑first culture," added Connolly. "We're grateful to our clients, our teams, and our partners for making this possible."

SMC Squared remains focused on expanding its Global Capability Center offerings, helping clients reduce costs, mitigate risk, and access top‑tier talent while scaling digital and technology operations.

The Dallas 100 recognition reinforces the company's position as a thought leader and trusted partner in global workforce strategy.

About SMC Squared

SMC Squared specializes in optimizing global workforces for companies, offering solutions for teams ranging from 5 to 1000+ members. Our expertise lies in establishing and managing Global Capability Centers (GCCs) that integrate seamlessly with your existing talent strategies. With a focus on innovation, people, and operational excellence, SMC Squared has established itself as a key partner for building GCCs in the global market, offering unparalleled end-to-end service and strategic advantage to its partners worldwide. Learn more at www.smc2.com.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

