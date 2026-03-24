SMCI INVESTIGATION ALERT: Investigation Launched into Super Micro Computer, Inc., Attorneys Encourage Investors and Potential Witnesses to Contact Law Firm

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of the U.S. securities law involving Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI).

If you have any information that could assist in the Super Micro investigation or if you are a Super Micro investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-super-micro-computer-investigate-smci.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

THE COMPANY: Super Micro develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions.

THE REVELATION: On March 19, 2026, Super Micro announced that it "was informed today that the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has unsealed an indictment of three individuals associated with the Company in connection with an alleged conspiracy to commit export-control violations." On this news, the price of Super Micro stock fell more than 33%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP