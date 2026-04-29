SMCI Investor Alert: Super Micro Computer Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Concealing Internal Control Weaknesses: Levi & Korsinsky

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Export Compliance Control Failure Representations

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: April 30, 2024 through March 19, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

SMCI shares plunged $10.26 per share, a 33.3% single-day loss, after the DOJ unsealed an indictment revealing an alleged $2.5 billion illegal export scheme. The Court has set May 25, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

How Alleged Compliance Failures Masked Revenue Risk

The securities action asserts that Super Micro told investors it maintained policies, internal controls, and other measures "reasonably designed to promote compliance" with export control and anti-bribery laws. In its annual reports, the Company acknowledged that U.S. Commerce Department regulations restricted certain GPU-integrated server sales to China. Yet the lawsuit claims these assurances were hollow: a co-founder and senior employees allegedly orchestrated a systematic scheme to bypass Department of Commerce licensing requirements, routing restricted AI servers to Chinese buyers through a third-party broker.

The action claims Super Micro's internal control representations were materially misleading because the Company's own co-founder, a director and Senior Vice President of Business Development, was allegedly at the center of the conspiracy.

Internal Controls in the AI Server Industry

For companies selling servers integrating advanced Nvidia GPUs, export compliance is not a peripheral concern. It is a material component of the business model:

U.S. export restrictions on advanced AI chips to China have been in effect since October 2022, directly affecting Super Micro's product lines

The Company's SEC filings identified export control risk but allegedly failed to disclose that compliance controls were being circumvented internally

failed to disclose that compliance controls were being circumvented internally Approximately $2.5 billion in server sales over 2024 and 2025 were allegedly conducted in violation of these restrictions, as claimed in the action

conducted in violation of these restrictions, as claimed in the action The alleged scheme involved Super Micro's Taiwan-based management, raising questions about oversight of international operations

scheme involved Super Micro's Taiwan-based management, raising questions about oversight of international operations Revenue growth attributed to "strong demand for GPU based rack-scale solutions" allegedly included proceeds from illegal transactions

included proceeds from illegal transactions The Company's annual reports represented that employees "may engage in improper conduct" as a hypothetical risk, while improper conduct was allegedly already occurring

What the Market Was Allegedly Not Told

As set forth in the complaint, Super Micro's public filings attributed surging revenue to legitimate market demand for AI infrastructure. The FY24 10-K cited "strong demand for GPU based rack-scale solutions" and noted these products were "generally more complex and of higher value, resulting in an increase of average selling prices." The lawsuit contends these descriptions omitted that a material portion of this demand was being fulfilled through channels that violated federal law.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company represents that its compliance controls are adequate while insiders are allegedly circumventing those very controls, shareholders are deprived of information essential to evaluating the true nature of the company's revenue." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SMCI Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the SMCI investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased SMCI stock or securities between April 30, 2024 and March 19, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did SMCI stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 33.3%, a decline of $10.26 per share, after the DOJ announced the unsealing of an indictment revealing an alleged scheme to divert $2.5 billion in restricted AI servers to China. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the SMCI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Super Micro made materially false or misleading statements regarding its internal compliance controls, the legitimacy of its revenue drivers, and its adherence to U.S. export control laws during the class period. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do SMCI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP