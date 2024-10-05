SMCI Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Super Micro Computer, Inc. Lawsuit Filed by The Rosen Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) between August 31, 2023 and August 28, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period), of the October 28, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the firm.

So what: If you purchased Super Micro Computer securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Super Micro Computer class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=28261 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 28, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) defendants recognized revenue prematurely and failed to implement adequate internal financial controls; (2) defendants failed to disclose the existence of multiple related party transactions; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

