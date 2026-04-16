SMCI Lawsuit Alleges Allegedly Concealing Export Law Violations - Super Micro Computer Investors Face Losses Following Allegedly Concealing Export Law Violations: SueWallSt

The Red Flags: What Insiders Allegedly Knew Before Shareholders Did

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt announces that a securities class action has been filed against Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased SMCI stock between April 30, 2024 and March 19, 2026

Lost money on your Super Micro investment

Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Super Micro shares collapsed $10.26 per share, a 33.3% single-day loss, after the DOJ unsealed an indictment revealing an alleged $2.5 billion illegal server diversion scheme to China. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 25, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew

While management publicly attributed surging revenue to legitimate AI infrastructure demand, the lawsuit contends that insiders were aware the Company's co-founder, a Taiwan office general manager, and a third-party broker were systematically routing restricted Nvidia GPU servers to Chinese customers without required Commerce Department licenses. The action claims these illegal diversions accounted for approximately $2.5 billion in sales across 2024 and 2025, representing a material share of reported revenue during a period when the Company touted 110% year-over-year growth.

The Red Flags That Emerged

The complaint chronicles a pattern of alleged concealment:

The Company's co-founder Yih-Shyan Liaw, who served as Senior Vice President of Business Development and a director, was among those indicted for the diversion conspiracy

A general manager in Super Micro's Taiwan office allegedly coordinated shipments through a third-party "fixer" to bypass export controls

coordinated shipments through a third-party "fixer" to bypass export controls SEC filings repeatedly attributed revenue growth to "strong demand for GPU based rack-scale solutions" without disclosing that a significant portion of those sales allegedly violated federal law

violated federal law Risk factor disclosures warned only that employees "may engage in improper conduct" while the scheme was allegedly already generating billions in illegal revenue

already generating billions in illegal revenue The Company raised its fiscal year 2024 revenue outlook from $14.3-$14.7 billion to $14.7-$15.1 billion during a period when illegal sales were allegedly inflating results

Act now to protect your rights or call (888) SueWallSt.

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

As set forth in the complaint, the gap between what investors were told and what was allegedly occurring internally was stark. Public earnings releases celebrated "record demand" and "market leadership in AI infrastructure." The filing states that behind those statements, senior personnel with direct ties to the Company's founding were allegedly orchestrating a conspiracy that put the entire enterprise at risk of criminal prosecution, sanctions, and reputational destruction.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public. Shareholders who purchased at prices inflated by undisclosed illegal activity deserve the opportunity to seek recovery." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

ABOUT THE FIRM -- Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is May 25, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SMCI Lawsuit

Q: When did Super Micro Computer allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from April 30, 2024 to March 19, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through the DOJ indictment unsealed on March 19, 2026, which caused shares to decline 33.3% the following trading day.

Q: What specific misstatements does the SMCI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Super Micro made materially false or misleading statements regarding the legitimate drivers of its revenue growth, its compliance with U.S. export control laws, and the adequacy of its internal controls, while concealing approximately $2.5 billion in allegedly illegal server sales to China.

Q: What do SMCI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my SMCI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before May 25, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com