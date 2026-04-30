SMCI Lawsuit Alleges Allegedly Concealing Material Information About Revenue Sources Tied to Export-Control Violations - Super Micro Computer Investors Face Losses Following Allegedly Concealing Material Information About Revenue Sources Tied to Export-Control Violations: SueWallSt

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: May 25, 2026. Investors who purchased Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) securities between April 30, 2024 and March 19, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

SMCI shares lost $10.26 per share on March 20, 2026, a single-session decline of 33.3%, closing at $20.53 on extraordinarily heavy volume after the DOJ unsealed an indictment alleging approximately $2.5 billion in illegal server sales to China.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, any shareholder who purchased SMCI securities during the class period may petition the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff selects counsel for the class and directs the litigation strategy on behalf of all class members.

In the SMCI action, lead plaintiff applicants must demonstrate losses from purchases of SMCI securities between April 30, 2024 and March 19, 2026. The Court will evaluate competing motions and appoint the applicant with the largest financial interest who is otherwise adequate and typical of the class.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

There is no minimum loss threshold to apply for lead plaintiff status

Lead plaintiffs do not pay any out-of-pocket costs; attorneys work on contingency

The lead plaintiff has the right to select and direct lead counsel

Institutional investors, pension funds, and individual shareholders are all eligible to apply

Applicants who are not selected as lead plaintiff remain class members with full recovery rights

The deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the SMCI case is May 25, 2026

Post-Deadline Procedures

After May 25, 2026, the Court will review all competing motions and schedule a hearing to appoint lead plaintiff and approve lead counsel. Once appointed, lead counsel will file a consolidated amended complaint and begin the discovery process. This process typically takes several months following the deadline.

Absent Class Member Rights

Shareholders who do not seek lead plaintiff appointment are not required to take any action at this time. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any recovery obtained through settlement or trial. No class member pays fees unless there is a recovery.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome of the litigation. In the Super Micro case, where alleged illegal export sales totaling $2.5 billion are at issue, investors with significant losses should consider whether lead plaintiff appointment serves their interests." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

About the SMCI Class Action

A securities class action has been filed on behalf of purchasers of SMCI securities between April 30, 2024 and March 19, 2026. The action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, alleging that the Company and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements by concealing that a significant portion of server sales violated U.S. export control laws.

SueWallSt | Top 50 Securities Firm | (888) SueWallSt | www.suewallst.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the SMCI Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact SueWallSt before May 25, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What is the SMCI lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is May 25, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do SMCI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com