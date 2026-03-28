SMCI UPCOMING DEADLINE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Super Micro (SMCI) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 26, 2026

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As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) a significant portion of the Company's sales of servers were to companies based in China; (2) these transactions violated U.S. export control laws; (3) there were material weaknesses in the Company's controls to ensure compliance with applicable export control laws and regulations; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 19, 2026, after the market closed, the U.S. Justice Department announced the unsealing of an indictment against three individuals associated with Super Micro for engaging in a "scheme to divert massive quantities of servers housing U.S. artificial intelligence technology to customers in China" in violation of U.S. export control laws. The announcement stated these activities were done "all to drive sales and generate revenues in violation of U.S. law" and enabled the sale of "approximately $2.5 billion worth of servers" between 2024 and 2025. According to the DOJ, Yih-Shyan Liaw (the Company's co-founder, director, and Senior Vice President of Business Development), Ruei-Tsang Chang ("a general manager in the [Super Micro's] Taiwan office"), and Ting-Wei Sun (a third-party broker and "fixer") "conspired to systematically divert [Super Micro's] servers with certain GPUs to China without a license to do so from the U.S. Department of Commerce." According to media reports, the GPUs are Nvidia's most advanced AI chips.

On the same date, Super Micro released a statement seeking to distance itself from the indictment by noting that the Company has not directly been named a defendant in the Justice Department action. However, the Company confirmed that the charged individuals had been affiliated with Super Micro, stating that the two employees were placed on administrative leave and the contractor's relationship was terminated. The statement claimed the "Company has been cooperating fully with the government's investigation and will continue to do so."

On this news, Super Micro's stock price fell $10.26, or 33.3%, to close at $20.53 per share on March 20, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Super Micro's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Super Micro class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/SMCI or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP