The Southeast region's largest economic development conference continues to catalyze jobs, growth, technology, and global opportunity

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collaborative Firm today announced the official launch of the South Metro Development Outlook Conference (SMDO2026), the region's largest and most influential convening focused on economic growth, innovation, and opportunity across South Metro Atlanta. Anchored by the theme "The Future in Motion," SMDO2026 will unite leaders from business, government, and the community to develop strategies that accelerate inclusive growth throughout South Metro communities. Nearly 800 attendees are expected to attend the event on February 11th at the Georgia International Convention Center. To register, click HERE.

SMDO 2026 Returns With Powerful Agenda, World-Class Speakers, and Theme “The Future in Motion”

Recognized as the premier forum of its kind, SMDO brings together decision-makers from across sectors to address the issues shaping South Metro's future—ranging from emerging technologies such as AI and AV to infrastructure and entrepreneurship. Economic development topics will focus on Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton and Henry Counties, as well as the City of Atlanta.

"SMDO ensures that South Metro communities are not on the sidelines of growth, but driving it," said Michael Hightower, SMDO founder and Managing Partner of The Collaborative Firm. "Our Future in Motion theme reflects the reality that our region is moving with a clear vision – economically and technologically. When counties, businesses, and communities move together, we unlock smart opportunities that strengthen the entire metro area."

SMDO 2026 will feature a robust agenda designed to translate momentum into measurable impact. Key program elements include in-depth discussions on the current political climate, autonomous vehicles and advanced mobility, data centers, the future of AI and a special 2026 FIFA World Cup Luncheon Session focused on how small business owners can access opportunities tied to one of the world's largest global events. A significant milestone for SMDO26 is the inclusion of DeKalb County as a new regional partner, reinforcing its longstanding commitment to cross-county synergies.

"Atlanta's strength has always been anchored in collaboration—across neighborhoods, counties, and industries," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. "SMDO reflects that spirit. By bringing together leaders from throughout South Metro, we ensure that economic growth tied to innovation and global events like the FIFA World Cup is shared, inclusive, and positioned to lift the entire region."

Confirmed speakers include:

Anna Roach, CEO, Atlanta Regional Commission





CEO, Atlanta Regional Commission Dan Corso, President, Atlanta Sports Council





President, Atlanta Sports Council Dr. Aleika Anderson, Chairwoman, Clayton County Commission





Chairwoman, Clayton County Commission Georj Lewis, President of Clayton State University





President of Clayton State University Gerald McDowell, Executive Director, ATL CID





Executive Director, ATL CID Jonathan J. Hunt, General Manager/CEO of MARTA





General Manager/CEO of MARTA Lisa Cupid, Chairwoman, Cobb County Commission





Chairwoman, Cobb County Commission Niki Vanderslice, President & Chief Executive Officer, Fayette Development Authority





President & Chief Executive Officer, Fayette Development Authority Ricky Smith, General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson Int'l Airport





General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson Int'l Airport Sarah Elizabeth Langford, Executive Director, Development Authority of Fulton County

To view the full speaker line-up, click HERE.

SMDO's Small Business Summit will spotlight entrepreneurs as engines of job creation and resilience, offering practical insights on winning in competitive markets and leading through uncertainty. In addition, sessions on transportation and smart mobility will explore how South Metro's infrastructure and logistics ecosystem position the region at the forefront of transit innovation—supporting supply chains, reducing congestion, and creating high-skilled jobs.

During the SMDO FIFA World Cup Luncheon Session, leaders will examine how South Metro businesses can engage with World Cup-related procurement, hospitality, logistics, and services—ensuring that global visibility translates into local economic participation.

South Metro counties play a central role in Georgia's economy, anchored by Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's busiest airport. The area supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across key verticals, including logistics, aerospace, mobility, advanced manufacturing, hospitality, and technology, while serving as a primary gateway for global commerce and tourism. Additional details, including sponsorship opportunities, are available at smdoconference.com. Parking is complimentary to attendees who arrive before 7:30 am.

About South Metro Development Outlook Conference (SMDO)

Since 2003, the South Metro Development Outlook Conference (SMDO) has convened some of the Southern Region's most reputable business and civic leaders, researchers and policy experts to provide economic development forecasts on a variety of topics. SMDO is the brainchild of Michael Hightower, Managing Partner of The Collaborative Firm, LLC, a planning, program management, and development company. Now in its 23rd year, SMDO focuses on promoting economic growth and collaboration throughout South Metro Atlanta. Since its inception, the conference has served as a key platform for thought leaders to share insights, foster connections, and inspire action to ensure the region's continued success.

Press Contact

Lalohni Campbell

404-593-7145

https://www.smdoconference.com/

SOURCE South Metro Development Outlook Conference (SMDO)