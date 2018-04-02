SME Announces 2018 Award of Merit Honorees

Kurt Carlson is recognized for his valued contributions to SME Indianhead Chapter 335 and its professional activities and personal growth. He is acknowledged for his volunteering support to both SME student chapters in the S170 Chippewa Valley Technical College and University of Wisconsin-Stout S088 in joint efforts with Chapter 335. Carlson is both a leader and solid mentor to all SME professional officers and volunteers.

Carroll Grant has been an active advisor and member of SME's Composites Manufacturing Tech Group and conference advisor since 2008. The first Composites Manufacturing Conference was held in Salt Lake City in 2008, and as a key conference advisor, he was influential in having members of the local government host and present at the event. Grant's help and the launch of this event were instrumental in restarting SME's Composite Manufacturing Tech Group.

"Kurt's and Carroll's extensive professional experiences and leadership roles in their careers, communities and with SME affirm their qualification," said Thomas R. Kurfess, PhD, FSME, PE, 2018 SME president. "For more than 10 years, both have been valued members of SME. We're grateful for their contributions and pleased to recognize them with our Award of Merit."

Carlson has earned degrees from UW-Madison (bachelor's degree in English education), UW-Stevens Point (master's degree in communication disorders) and CVTC (associate degree in nanoscience technology). He completed his SME leadership training in 2012.

For the past 18 years, Grant has operated as an independent contractor/consultant in the aerospace composites industry. He is extensively involved in aerospace conferences and currently serves as chair of SAE's Manufacturing, Materials, and Structures Committee, and chairs automated composites manufacturing sessions at SME and SAE events.

SME has recognized outstanding, accomplished members with the Award of Merit since 1958. SME members eligible for the award can be nominated annually before Aug. 1. Visit sme.org/awardofmerit for eligibility requirements and nominating details.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 85 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through an education foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sme-announces-2018-award-of-merit-honorees-300622579.html

SOURCE SME

Related Links

http://www.sme.org

