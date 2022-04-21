SME Announces 2022 Sandra L. Bouckley Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers

22 recipients, age 35 or younger, are recognized for exceptional contributions and accomplishments in manufacturing

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SME, the professional association committed to advancing manufacturing and developing a skilled workforce, has announced its lineup of 2022 Sandra L. Bouckley Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers. The 22 awardees were selected based on their diverse manufacturing backgrounds, technology advancements/improvements and state-of-the-art research. The 2022 award namesake is 2017 SME President Sandra L. Bouckley, FSME, P.Eng., interim SME CEO and former vice president of manufacturing systems, supply chain management and lean at GKN Driveline Americas.

"These young professionals have demonstrated their ability to design, develop and execute new, impactful technologies within academic institutions, research labs and across a variety of industries," said Robert Willig, SME executive director and CEO. "We're proud to recognize their outstanding achievements in academia and industry."

While membership in SME is not required for this recognition, each of the 2022 Sandra L. Bouckley Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers are part of the SME community, having been members prior to their selection:

Bruno Azeredo, PhD

Fulton Development Assistant Professor of Manufacturing Engineering

Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering

Arizona State University

Tempe, Arizona

Wen Chen, PhD

Assistant Professor

Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering

University of Massachusetts Amherst

Amherst, Massachusetts

Xu Chen, PhD

Bryan T. McMinn Endowed Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering

University of Washington

Seattle

Nancy Diaz-Elsayed, PhD

Assistant Professor

Department of Mechanical Engineering

University of South Florida

Hillsborough County, Florida

Amy Elliott, PhD

Scientist

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Thomas Feldhausen, PhD

Research Staff Member & Technical Lead for Hybrid Manufacturing

Manufacturing Automation & Controls Group

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Knoxville, Tennessee

Kelvin Fu, PhD

Assistant Professor

Department of Mechanical Engineering

University of Delaware

Newark, Delaware

Michael Gomez, PhD

Senior Innovation R&D Engineer

MSC Industrial Supply Co.

Knoxville, Tennessee

Jinah Jang, PhD

Associate Professor

Convergence IT Engineering, Mechanical Engineering

School of Interdisciplinary Bioscience and Bioengineering

Pohang University of Science and Technology

Pohang, South Korea

Bo Jin, PhD

Research Scientist/Professor

University of Southern California

Los Angeles

Venkata Charan Kantumuchu

Global Quality Director

Electrex Inc.

Edmond, Oklahoma

Geoff Karpa

Applications Engineer Staff

Manufacturing Technology

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co.

Fort Worth, Texas

Vipin Kumar, PhD

R&D Associate Staff Member

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Knoxville, Tennessee

Megan McGovern, PhD, PE

Senior Researcher

Manufacturing Systems Research Lab

General Motors Global Research & Development

Detroit

Laura Pahren

Machine Learning Software Engineer

Procter & Gamble Co.

Mason, Ohio

Kyle Saleeby, PhD

R&D Staff Member

Manufacturing Automation & Controls Group

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Knoxville, Tennessee

Ryan Sekol, PhD

Staff Researcher ‒ Battery Cell Manufacturing Lead

Manufacturing Systems Research Lab

General Motors Research & Development

Warren, Michigan

Xuan Song, PhD

Assistant Professor

Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering

Iowa Technology Institute

University of Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

Peng "Edward" Wang, PhD

Assistant Professor

Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Endowed Robley D. Evans Faculty Fellow

Department of Mechanical Engineering

University of Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky

Sarah Wolff, PhD

Assistant Professor

Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering

Texas A&M University

College Station, Texas

Yang Yang, PhD

Assistant Professor

Department of Mechanical Engineering

San Diego State University

San Diego

Xiaowei Yue, PhD

Assistant Professor

Grado Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering

Virginia Tech

Blacksburg, Virginia

SME has highlighted the accomplishments of over 470 young manufacturing engineers — and their impact on manufacturing — for over four decades through this award. SME will welcome nominations for the 2023 Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers Award by Aug. 1, 2022, at sme.org/oyme.

